KLB’s Bruno shows the face of his newborn and leaves the maternity

KLB singer Bruno and his wife left the maternity ward with the newborn

The singer Bruno from KLB and his wife, Maria Luiza Prange, left the maternity hospital with the couple’s baby. Little Ravi was born last Wednesday (12), in São Paulo. The boy came into the world through a normal birth. According to the doctor who followed the pregnancy and birth of the baby, “Ravi arrived in a beautiful holistic humanized birth on the stool and went straight to skin-to-skin contact and for mom and dad’s dengo”.

Mother and son are doing well and now the newborn can go home with the first-time parents. As they left the maternity ward, they posed for photographers and showed the baby’s face. In the beautiful click, the father holds the heir, who wears a red skirt. To the side, the mother appears smiling, while in the background it is possible to identify a door ornament personalized with the baby’s name. It is worth remembering that many moms opt for red maternity exits. This is because there is a popular belief that this color helps in child protection.

The musician’s fans were full of praise for the family of Bruno from KLB. “God bless you all!”, wished a netizen. Another throbbed: “Xerox do Bruno”. One remarked: “So cute and blond.” Another said: “What a sweetie may God bless you and may you grow in grace and wisdom Ravi!” A follower was delighted: “And that little nose, beautiful?! God bless you”. Another said: “Beautiful and this little galeguinho, Ravi. Much love, beautiful and beloved family.” And yet another defined: “What a beautiful baby”.

Before going home, the newborn received very special visits. Uncle Leandro, one of the members of the KLB trio, went to meet his first nephew! He arrived accompanied by his wife, the model and Miss Brazil, Natália Guimarães. In addition to the couple’s daughters, the twins Maya and Kiara, eight years old, and the singers’ mother, Dona Regina, who also visited her grandson.

“Like this? One more great love in my life? You shouldn’t look back, but how not? If my story is wonderful, full of life, full of victories, full of happiness and love! Now I’m going to look at the now, thank you for this little angel and waiting for more! It all came from the two of us, daddy as I always called you; I know you know everything, you are here, in our children and in our grandchildren, our continuation. Look how many families, and all of ours!”, wrote the artist’s mother, mentioning her husband, businessman Franco Scornavacca.

She even completed the publication filling the baby with Bruno from KLB of beautiful words. “Be very happy Ravisinho, full of health, of joy, because you already are cute! Thank you Maria and Bruno, for wishing me to be there in such a beautiful moment for you, it was a unique, beautiful emotion! And may our little angels in heaven ask for us and give us a lot of strength to continue! I love this family! And all those very strong and beautiful women you gave me as your daughters! Thank you Lord!”, he thanked.

