Konami Raises Over $160,000 From Castlevania NFTs

The OpenSea auction of NFTs from castlevania of Konami happened yesterday. The company launched its “Konami Memorial NFT Collection” and sold 14 items created to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the series. castlevania. A user decided to spend over $26,000 on a digital map of Dracula’s Castle from castlevania original.

As noted by VGC (via Kotaku), the entire collection “sold out” at around 5 am ET today (15). Other items sold through the “Memorial Collection” included some gameplay clips from castlevania and virtual posters. Apparently, someone spent over $17,000 on one of these gameplay montages.

After the dust settled, the entire collection was sold at auction for a combined total of $162,000. Konami will likely end up making more money in the future from NFTs, as the company can also earn royalties of up to 10% every time its NFTs are resold. Konami has more NFT plans after this Memorial Collection. As a bonus, the publisher plans to list the names of original buyers on a special website for 10 months.

NFTs are unique non-interchangeable units of data stored on a blockchain, which allow users to own, buy and sell digital items such as in-game items or artwork. Many game companies have already started selling digital items like NFTs, such as Ubisoft. Square Enix was the latest gaming company to express its enthusiasm for tech trends.