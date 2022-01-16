Latino admits he wants to ‘beat Anitta to death’; watch the video | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Latino admitted hurt with Anitta for feeling mistreated

Latino first admitted his hurt over Anitta. In an interview with the Bulldog Show, published on YouTube, the singer said that he was mistreated by the funkeira in a conversation he had with North American producers. For him, it was an act of ingratitude, as he had helped her in the past, when she was still at the beginning of her career.

In June 2020 I published this story exclusively, and now, almost two years later, the singer has decided to give his version of the facts. And he admitted his desire to “beat Anitta to the punch”.

“I helped out back there, I had a really big lobby party and I brought all the guys from major labels and management for my birthday. I got on stage and I still joked, ‘It’s going to be the new Kelly Key,'” the singer said in the interview. .

A while later, Nego do Borel insisted that he accompany him to a party at Anitta’s house. Latino, speaking very good English, managed to interact well with international guests. One of them, curious to know more about the singer, asked the funkeira who he was. And it was at that moment that he was disappointed.

“She said: ‘He’s old school, my mother was a big fan of him, he was very famous and now he’s kind of broke wanting to get closer to me'”, commented Latino, reproducing what Anitta would have said at the time.

“I cried with anger at her behavior, she is a person I helped, it’s okay that my slice was small. I liked the Anitta product and I still like it, nothing has changed in my head”, he commented.

“She never apologized, I swallowed hard and left. I was rethinking about life. I have nothing against the artist, but the human being is something else. school I thought I was old. I felt bad, she managed to make me feel bad. I came back home, I was crying and thought: It’s so ungrateful that I wanted to go there and beat her up. But I’m not an aggressive guy and that would never be my attitude. I would rather leave than get there and lose the line”, he stressed.

