Latino says he wanted to “beat Anitta to the punch”

The Latin singer has never made a secret about his anger at Anitta. The artist even confessed that he was so hurt by Poderosa’s ingratitude that he wanted to “beat her to the punch”. He, however, claimed that he would never do that because he was not an aggressive man.

In an interview with the Bulldog Show released this month, Latino recalled the problem he had with Anitta. He says that he met the singer at the beginning of her career, through Kamilla Fialho, a former manager of the funkeira, and let her sing on her birthday.

“I helped out back there, I had a really big lobby party and I brought all the guys from major labels and managers for my birthday. I got on stage and I still joked ‘it’s going to be the new Kelly Key,’” he explained.

Years later, funk singer Nego do Borel invited him to a party at the brunette’s house. “Then I went to cachaça, at 3 am and some conversations with the gringos arose and I exchange ideas equally because I speak English very well”, he said.

According to him, Anitta would have questioned who he was and made light of his professional colleague. “She said: he’s ‘old school’, my mother was once a big fan of him, he was very famous and now he’s kind of broke wanting to get closer to me”, the artist would have said.

“I cried with anger at her behavior, which is a person I helped, it’s okay that my slice was small. I liked the Anitta product and I still like it, nothing has changed in my head”, he said.

“She never apologized, I swallowed hard and left. I was thinking about life. I have nothing against the artist, but the human being is something else. There was a very big character deviation in that aspect. When she said I was old school I thought I was old. I felt bad, she managed to make me feel bad. I went back home, I was crying and I thought: ‘it’s so ingratitude that the desire I had was to go there and beat her to the punch’. But I’m not an aggressive guy and that would never be my attitude.”

Watch:

