Learn how to put your favorite song on WhatsApp status

Using a few simple tricks, it is possible to share music in the messenger’s temporary stories.

who uses Instagram and Facebook finds no difficulty in posting a song on status. On the other hand, the same task can become a little more complicated when it comes to the Whatsapp. This is because the messenger does not have a sticker native geared towards adding music.

The tool only allows the insertion of stickers, emojis, drawings and phrases about the content that will be posted. But what many don’t know is that it’s possible to share music on WhatsApp temporary stories using a few simple tricks. Actions are valid for those who have Android and iOS mobile phones.

How to put your favorite song in WhatsApp status

Here’s a quick and simple step-by-step to include music in a messenger post: