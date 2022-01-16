Learn how to put your favorite song on WhatsApp status

Using a few simple tricks, it is possible to share music in the messenger’s temporary stories.
who uses Instagram and Facebook finds no difficulty in posting a song on status. On the other hand, the same task can become a little more complicated when it comes to the Whatsapp. This is because the messenger does not have a sticker native geared towards adding music.
The tool only allows the insertion of stickers, emojis, drawings and phrases about the content that will be posted. But what many don’t know is that it’s possible to share music on WhatsApp temporary stories using a few simple tricks. Actions are valid for those who have Android and iOS mobile phones.
How to put your favorite song in WhatsApp status
Here’s a quick and simple step-by-step to include music in a messenger post:
- Get the app CapCut, free tool to edit videos on mobile.
- Then open the app and tap on the “New Project” option. Then select the clip where the song will be inserted.
- After that, go to the “Select” button, located in the lower right corner of the screen and then click on “Audio”, also located at the bottom of the display.
- In the next step, go to “Sounds” and then tap on the song you want to add to the video – the app suggests some songs, but you can also select a track that is downloaded on your phone.
- Once this is done, tap the arrow symbol to transfer the song to the app at the “+” symbol.
- From there, the part of adjusting the music with the video/post will begin. To do this, just click on the white part of the track and drag to the left or right. Once this is done, press the export symbol (up arrow with a dash below), located in the upper right part of the screen.
- Finally, to post the video directly on WhatsApp, just click on the logo of the messaging app and then on the share tab.