lightning caused by meteor is seen in MG, GO and DF

goiânia – The meteor that impressed residents of Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba, at dawn on Saturday (15/1), was also seen by residents of Goiás and the Federal District.

Videos circulating on social media show that a luminous and falling trail was seen from several locations, such as Patrocínio and Patos de Minas (MG); Goiandira, in the southeast of Goiás; in Goiânia and even in the Federal District. The phenomenon aroused the curiosity of those who saw the flash in the sky.

In the Goiás municipality of Goiandira, security cameras at the residence of notary officer Sara Aguiar Vaz, 26, recorded the unique moment. The woman, in addition to the flash in the sky, would have heard a roar after the meteor had passed.

To the G1 portal, the woman reported that she saw the flash, in green, moving at high speed. According to her, the color was getting reddish until the explosion took place. “We don’t know where it fell, but it went a long way. We heard the noise, but didn’t feel any tremors,” Sara said.

“Fire ball”

Businesswoman Thaís Moreira, who lives in the capital of Goiás, thought the meteor was a ball of fire. “I quickly thought it was a fireball that would fall right there, I was in the West Sector, central region of the city, and I suddenly understood that it was a kind of shooting star because it disappeared in the sky,” she told the metropolises.

🚨 | ATTENTION: Meteor falls in the interior of Minas Gerais. We will update new information. pic.twitter.com/nSIGgkLXFd — Astronomiaum 🌎 🚀 (@Astronomiaum) January 15, 2022

Meteor entering the Earth’s atmosphere with a fragment falling on the surface was observed by security cameras in Minas Gerais. pic.twitter.com/cLBHyoE0fn — Cabin of the Republic  (@camarotedacpi) January 15, 2022

Through social networks, some residents in Goiânia also saw the glow in the sky and talked about the experience. Some even made wishes thinking it was a shooting star. “I saw the flash in Goiânia, around 0:30 am”, said an internet user. “It went by faster than filling up 10 contos of gasoline”, joked another.