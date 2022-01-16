Live, Ana Furtado makes an appeal and asks for Silvio Santos on Globo: “Incredible”

During É de Casa this Saturday (15), Ana Furtado made an appeal for Silvio Santos appear in the BBB22, on Globo’s screens.

The subject came up while Boninho’s wife, Patrícia Poeta and reporter Luiza Zveiter talked about the participants of the new edition of BBB. Ana was in shock when the guest revealed that athlete Paulo André will leave a four-month-old son to enter confinement.

“It’s those who when they win the test and go to see the message from the family… If they see their little boy, it’s that moment when you collapse, right?”, said Patricia. Luiza, then, took advantage of the subject and cited Tiago Abravanel.

“You know what I remembered? When you spoke of that moment, I remembered. Will Silvio Santos send a video to Tiago Abravanel if he wins the angel competition?”, asked Luiza. “Oh, what a great thing it would be”, Patricia replied.

“Oh, it’s true, because there’s the family video! The grandfather! For those who didn’t call… Because, you know, there are people who don’t know that Tiago Abravanel is Silvio Santos’ grandson!”, said Ana Furtado.

“Will Silvio send the video?”, asked the reporter. “Oh, come on,” said Ana. “Have you thought about it? It would be really cool!”, said Patricia. Boninho’s wife, then, looked at the camera and made an appeal: “Silvio, manda! Send a video to Tiago, to his grandson… It would be amazing!”.