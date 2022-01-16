Luan Brito, from Fluminense, receives proposal from European team | Kiev Dynamo | Market

The 19-year-old striker is one of the team’s highlights in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

Fluminense has a good campaign in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The team is in the round of 16 and will face Santos, this Sunday, 16, at 19:30. And part of this good trajectory in the competition comes from the feet of the striker Luan Brito.

The young promise is a kind of “12th player”. That is, it enters during the matches and brings the victories to the tricolor carioca. He is the team’s runner-up in the competition, with three goals in three games.. And the good performance did Luan Brito being watched by European club scouts.

According to GE, The Fluminense received a proposal from Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine, by the player. The Europeans offered a free loan agreement with call option for 1.5 million euros (about R$9.5 million).

Still according to GE, a Fluminense board rejected the proposal. According to the report, the tricolor board understands that Luan Brito has a higher market value. The striker has a contract until the end of 2024 and the release penalty is 50 million euros (R$316 million).

Luan can be used in the first team

Luan Brito’s good performances also draw the attention of the Fluminense professional team’s coaching staff. There is an expectation that Luan Brito can be incorporated into the top team of Flu. Abel Braga against Fred and Germán Cano for the role. However, the current shirt 9 will end his career this year. It is not yet known whether in the middle or the end of 2022.