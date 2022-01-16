Luana Piovani becomes a meme after Scooby’s confirmation on BBB22

news summary:

Luana Piovani attracted BBB22 fans to her social networks

There were more than 200 thousand new followers in less than 24 hours

The actress has already warned that she will not comment on Pedro Scooby’s participation in the reality show.

Big Brother Brasil fans like bullshit. So much so that one of the people who benefited the most from the revelation of the list of confirmed candidates at BBB22 was Luana Piovani, who is not on the reality show, but who has a troubled past with Pedro Scooby, her ex-husband and father of her three children, who is in the program.

In the last 24 hours, the actress gained more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, all curious to know the blonde’s reactions to the behavior and speeches of her ex-husband in confinement. But she’s already thrown a bucket of cold water on the gossips on duty.

“You’re frying for me to comment. I’m going to comment what you want: that I’m not going to comment on the BBB”, warned the actress, already putting a brake on the group that is after bullshit.

“I’m loving that you guys are coming to follow me because we’re in a bigger tribe. Welcome to all of you who are coming, have a beautiful weekend and enjoy,” she concluded in an Instagram post.

When the name of Pedro Scooby appeared for the first time among the possible members of the Camarote do BBB22, Luana Piovani did not react well and was irritated by the fact that he had not told her about his plans, since the two are responsible for creating three kids.

The actress has publicly criticized the surfer several times, from the alleged cases of infidelity during the time of their marriage and also the delay in paying alimony, which became a true soap opera in the lives of the two.

Scooby’s lightning relationship with Anitta was also widely commented and criticized by Luana, who saw her children’s father’s behavior and exposure as a bad example for children.

