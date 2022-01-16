Lucena (Paraíba) Uses Adult Vaccine in Children

About 40 children aged between 5 and 11 years were vaccinated against covid-19 before the arrival of the correct immunizer, in the city of Lucena (PB). The MPF-PB (Federal Public Ministry in Paraíba) is investigating the complaint.

Vaccination started seven days before the arrival of the exclusive batch for children, when there were no vaccines available for this age group in the municipality. Instead, they were given adult immunizations.

According to the city hall of Lucena, an assistant from a UBS (Basic Health Unit) would have improperly applied the vaccine. “We clarify that the decision was taken individually by the person who made the application, being a punctual failure and that it did not come from the determination of the municipal administration, so that as soon as we became aware, we removed the person responsible”, he said, in a note.

The city government says that it is making “medical and [está] monitoring the children.” Still according to the municipality, no child had adverse reactions after vaccination.

This Saturday (15), at least nine Brazilian capitals began immunization for children aged 5 to 11 years.

What is the difference between vaccines?

Children between 5 and 11 years old receive a vaccine for their age group developed by Pfizer. Among the differences are, for example, the specific dosage, composition and messenger RNA for this audience. The color of the bottle is orange, while that applied to people over 12 years old is purple.

The dose used is only a third of the immunizer, dropping from 30 micrograms to 10 micrograms. The amount of thinner used is also lower: 1.3 ml against 1.8 ml in those over 11 years of age.

It is worth noting that the volume of liquid introduced into the arms of children is 0.2 ml, that is, 0.1 ml less than the dose for older adults. This difference occurs because, in addition to the base, there is a dilution of the antigen in the final product.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the use of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on December 16, 2021. A study with 2,250 children proved the drug’s effectiveness.

“The safety profile of the vaccine when compared to placebo is very positive. When observing any adverse reaction, there is no important difference and there are no serious events of concern because of vaccination compared to placebo”, declared at the time the General Manager of Medicines at Anvisa, Gustavo Mendes.

See the difference between adult and children under 12 doses

Over 12 years old

Dose: 30 micrograms

Volume: 0.3 ml

Servings per vial: 6

Bottle color: Purple

Children from 5 to 11 years old

Dose: 10 micrograms

Volume: 0.2 ml

Servings per bottle: 10

Bottle color: Orange.