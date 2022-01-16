Ludmilla’s wife uses an unusual strategy in reality; know which

THE BBB22 has not even started and information about the game strategy of some of the participants has already started to come out. It looks like the dancer Brunna Gonçalves will bet on a “personality change” during the reality show.

According to a column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Brunna will bring a collection of wigs to show her “various personalities”. She also prepared a collection of videos to be posted on her social networks, just like Manu Gavassi, from BBB20.

And it seems that Bruna will enter the BBB22 with platinum hair. Ludmilla’s wife was confirmed in the cast last Friday (14).

The 30-year-old ballerina, Brunna Goncalves, best known for being the singer’s wife ludmilla, was confirmed as a new member of the Camarote do BBB22. Addicted to Globo’s reality show, the influencer was among the names speculated on social networks after a comment made by her partner.

Judge on The Voice+ program, ludmilla used social networks on January 6th to explain his anxiety for the start of the new edition of BBB. The comment made many netizens begin to consider Brunna’s presence among the confirmed.

“Guys, I’m anxious for this BBB that looks like I’m the one who’s going to participate”, said Ludmilla on her Twitter account.