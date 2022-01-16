Lugano says he talked to Godín before saying ‘yes’ to Atlético-MG and reveals another proposal that defender received

A friend of Godín, Lugano revealed that the Uruguayan defender received another proposal before agreeing with Atlético-MG

Diego Godin arrives at Atlético-MG to replace Junior Alonso, negotiated with the Krasnodar. And the defender talked to another Uruguayan to gather information about Brazilian football: Diego Lugano.

Currently commentator of Disney channels, the former Uruguayan national team captain is a good friend of Godín and spoke with the former Madrid’s athletic before the agreement with Galo. And Lugano welcomes the signing.

“I talked to him before he came to Atlético, he had a proposal from Europe, we exchanged ideas about Brazilian football. world Cup. I think Atlético will do very well for him, because they will demand the maximum of his potential from him. And he will give Atlético his hierarchy, experience, professionalism,” said Lugano, GE, to complete.

“In his own area, in the air, he is practically unbeatable. These are important characteristics. At Atlético, I think he will take a lot of tranquility, positive leadership and professionalism”, he concluded.

At the age of 35, Godín was in Cagliari, from Italy. There, he also acted in Inter Milan. But the athlete’s peak was at Atlético de Madrid, a club he defended for nine seasons and made history. Revealed by Cerro, from Uruguay, he also defended National and villarreal.