Lula makes theater and has the worst economic program among the pre-candidates, says Maílson da Nóbrega

For the former Minister of Finance, the PT member beckons his own base with radical ideas, but he must shape his speech throughout the election – as he did in 2002 – and gain support from part of the financial market.

Jefferson Ruddy/Senate Agency Former Finance Minister Maílson da Nóbrega says that Paulo Guedes should hold back pressure for a readjustment of servers



Among the economic projects presented by the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, that of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is the one that contains the worst proposals and the biggest mistakes, according to Mailson da Nóbrega, former Minister of Finance in the government of José Sarney. The PT, however, plays to his own audience when he calls for more radical changes, such as the repeal of part of the labor reform and changes in the price policy of the Petrobras, and it should bring the discourse to more liberal and attractive ideas to the market in the course of the dispute. “Squid you say that because certain people want to hear it. What will happen is that, in the proximity of the elections, if he is confident that he has this victory in his hands, he will change, as he did in 2002″, says the economist in an interview with the portal da Young pan.

Despite the first signs of Lula going in the opposite direction to Faria Lima — the avenue in São Paulo that concentrates the headquarters of banks and investment offices —, the former minister and partner of Tendências Consultoria Integrada sees a great adhesion of the financial market in the PT’s candidacy, even if it is much more due to lack of option than out of sympathy with the figure of the ex-president. “Lula revamped at the end of the electoral process may be the choice of many people. It’s not that these people adore Lula, but it’s the choice of the lesser evil,” he says. Check out excerpts from the interview below..

What to expect from the economy in 2022? Will Brazil enter a recession? Recession is difficult to say, but one can speak of stagnation. There are forecasts of a 0.5% drop in GDP. At Tendências, we are expecting a 0.5% increase. But between minus 0.5% and plus 0.5%, it means that it is a situation of stagnation with inflation still high, therefore, stagflation.

What are the main challenges of 2022? Three factors will limit Brazil’s ability to grow in 2022. The first is the interest rate. The Central Bank will continue to raise the Selic rate, it will probably end in March with the rate of 11.5% per year, and it will stay that way until the end of the year, unless there is a very strong recession. All this means less consumption capacity and investment decisions. The second factor: the fiscal crisis and the Election process uncertainties can generate capital flight, risk premium pressures, exchange devaluation and inflationary pressure. Third, there is the very challenging external environment. We are going to enter a framework in which the central banks of rich countries are going to start raising interest rates. All of this will generate pressure in emerging markets and capital flight to less risky assets in rich countries, generating more pressure, more inflation and less growth.

Is there anything Minister Paulo Guedes can do this year to change this situation? No, what he can do is fight to keep from getting worse. At times, he is giving in too much to political pressures, especially those coming from the president. The role of the Minister of Economy in the fiscal field is not to respond to the requests of the President, because politicians will always want maximum spending to increase the path towards electoral victories. The role of the Minister of Economy is to alert the president, to show that this can create problems, as it did. Any novice in government administration matters would be able to predict what was going to happen. He has not developed the role that is expected of him in situations like this. Bolsonaro will lose in any case. If he grants the increase to the police area, he will be under pressure with all the moves that are being made. Or he gives up, which is the most sensible position, and by giving up he will displease the police department and the rest of the civil service. It is something unbelievable and a primary mistake that the President of the Republic made thinking only of his reelection.

How do you think the minister will behave with the pressures that will arise for readjustments? Guedes assumed that the situation is very serious and that it is not possible to open up one more flank of spending that harms fiscal policy even more. I believe he will resist and try to convince the president not to give in to the pressures. This is the role that is expected of the Minister of Economy, and, with everything that has happened, it is a way of fixing the stupidity he made in giving in to the pressure of the president.

What is your assessment of the economic programs presented by the pre-candidates? João Doria (PSDB) is the one who most signaled what the government will be if elected. He announced that he will privatize Petrobras and Banco do Brasil, which is an absolutely correct proposal. Candidate Sergio Moro (Podemos) has appointed Affonso Celso Pastore to be his economic advisor, which is an excellent sign. Ciro Gomes (PDT) is giving a very bad signal, that there will be no ceiling, that there will be no privatization. THE candidate who gave the worst signs so far was Lula (PT). He and his advisers are questioning labor legislation, and to retroact in this reform is to conspire against Brazil. I think this is all theater. Lula is doing this to send signals to his base that he is in favor of these mistakes. For example, he said that gasoline will not follow international prices. It’s unbelievable, he knows he has to go. He says this because certain people want to hear it. What will happen is that in the proximity of the elections, if he is confident that he has this victory in his hands, will change like it did in 2002. He will choose an economy minister who can be trusted by the private sector, especially investors in the financial market. I’m willing to bet that everything that’s being said now by supposed spokespersons for Lula will be forgotten if he gets elected., which is what happened between 2002 and 2003. Lula threw the PT program in the trash, which had a very provocative title: “The necessary rupture”. Lula threw that away and continued the economic policy of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, invited a banker from a foreign bank to be the president of the Central Bank and approved Minister Antonio Palocci’s team made up of first-rate and liberal economists.

With what has been presented so far, should the financial market look for another name to support or will it continue with Bolsonaro? I think a lot of people in the financial market will vote for Lula. When a serene analysis is made between Bolsonaro, the biggest political disaster in the country’s history, and the pragmatic Lula, the financial market voter will be in the situation described by businessman Pedro Passos: it is a choice between the unacceptable and the undesirable. Lula revamped at the end of the electoral process may be the choice of many people. It’s not that these people love Lula, but it’s the choice of the lesser evil.. That doesn’t mean it’s a good way to go for the country.