Make creamy rice in minutes for a special moment

THE rice that’s how it is, it has a huge variety of mixes and each one is more delicious than the other. Rice is also that part of your daily diet that you can get by in your thirties, when you don’t know what to prepare for lunch or dinner. So, just have a little rice and the rest is invented. However, today, January 15th, we are going to give you a recipe for a special rice, it is a creamy rice made in 5 minutes in the pressure cooker.

The stuffing of this creamy rice has several ingredients, but it is clear that an original adaptation of each person who will pilot the stove fits here. What we blog homemade tricks we want to show you is, how to make rice so tasty, beautiful and fast. Follow this recipe.

Creamy rice recipe in the pressure cooker, it’s ready very quickly

Powder Ingredientsfirst part

2 tablespoons of oil,

150 grams of pepperoni sausage, sliced ​​or chopped,

1 chopped onion,

3 minced garlic cloves,

1/2 chopped bell pepper,

1 medium carrot, chopped

1/2 can of uncanned corn,

1/2 can of peas without canning,

2 cups of rice tea,

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric,

half a teaspoon of black pepper,

1/2 teaspoon of salt,

3 cups of warm water.

Second part

200 grams of cream cheese,

5 chopped olives,

green smell to taste,

200 grams of mozzarella cheese,

Straw potatoes to decorate.

Now, see how quick and simple it is to prepare, although this creamy rice takes a lot of seasonings and fillings:

Place the oil, pepperoni in a pressure cooker and sauté well. Add the onion, garlic and sauté again, then add all remaining ingredients from part 1 and mix until combined. Cover the pressure cooker. After the pot gets pressure, let it cook for 3 minutes, turn off the heat and wait for the pressure to come out on its own.

With the pan without pressure, carefully remove the lid due to the steam and add all the ingredients from part 2, except the potato straw, mix well so that the mozzarella melts in the heat of the rice. Transfer to a serving platter and finish by decorating with straw potatoes on top to taste. Anyway, be sure to make this delight and knock it out when offering lunch or dinner for your visit. For more tips on creamy rice, watch the video from the channel “Nhac Gnt.”

