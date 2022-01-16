‘Making R$ 8 million in the month is very good’

Boxing legend spoke at a press conference to promote the event, which will take place on the 30th

On January 30th, the boxing legend popo face Whindersson Nunes. And, even with the first fight still to be done, the boxer is already thinking about the rematch against the comedian.

In a press conference to promote the event, which will take place in Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina, Popó joked about an upcoming fight, since the first one moved millions of reais.

“Entertainment is good. Money is very good. Getting things done is very good. Making eight million a month is very good. If it’s interest to do the rematch, I’m in,” she said.

On the other side is Whindersson Nunes. And the comedian revealed the reason that made him accept the fight with the Brazilian boxing legend.

“What I want to show there, in no way is that I’m better than Popó, I want to show that a normal person can put up a good fightstudied, strove. To put together all the learning and put to the test a professional, the greatest of all times in our country”.