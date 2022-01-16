Man says penis shrunk after complications from covid

Doctors and scientists are still trying to understand all the consequences that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can cause in humans, and now, one more problem can be added to the list. An American reported that his penis shrank 1.5 inches, about 4 centimeters, after he contracted Covid-19 in July 2021. In addition, he also had erectile dysfunction. The report is from Correio Braziliense.

continues after advertising .

The case was revealed by the British newspaper Daily Mail. The victim has not been named and is described only as a heterosexual male in his 30s. The patient says the case had “a profound impact on self-confidence and skills in bed.”

After contracting covid-19 in July 2021, the patient began to suffer from erectile dysfunction. He underwent treatment with a urologist and the condition was resolved, but the man noticed that his member had become smaller. The case was confirmed by doctors, who reported that the condition must be permanent, due to vascular damage to the erectile tissue of the victim’s penis.

continues after advertising .

The victim gave an interview to the How To Do It podcast, where he talked more about the case. ‘My penis shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half and become decidedly smaller than average.”

One of the doctors who treated the victim is Dr. Charles Welliver, a urologist and director of men’s health at Albany Medical College in New York. According to him, Covid-19 infection can cause erectile dysfunction and, in some cases, cause a shrinkage of the penis, when erectile dysfunction persists for a longer period.

A study published in the World Journal of Men’s Health by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in July 2021 showed coronavirus-like viral particles in the perivascular erectile tissue of a patient diagnosed with Covid-19. The study showed that infection with the virus can contribute to erectile dysfunction.

With information from Correio Braziliense.