Man Takes Hostages at Texas Synagogue | World

The FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety respond this Saturday (15) to a hostage situation in a synagogue in the United States. The case takes place at Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, a city about 40 km west of Dallas.

The American network “ABC News” reported that the suspect kidnapped four people, including the rabbi. The network also claimed that he was armed and claimed to have bombs in other places, without revealing which ones.

Colleyville Police stated that one man was released unharmed after six hours. The agency indicated that he will meet with his family as soon as possible and that FBI agents continue to negotiate for the release of the other victims.

Also according to local police, residents evacuated the area around the synagogue so that it would be surrounded by SWAT agents, an elite unit of the US federal police.

ABC reported that police officers are negotiating with a man who is demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman dubbed “Lady Qaeda” by American newspapers.

She was sentenced by a New York court in 2010 to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of US officials in Afghanistan. The high-profile case sparked outrage in Pakistan.

A live stream from the congregation’s Facebook page during the Saturday morning service captured the voice of a man screaming but did not show the interior of the religious center. The broadcast started at 10 am local time and ended just before 2 pm.

In the video, he could be heard asking to speak by phone with his sister, referring to Siddiqui, but his identity has not been confirmed by authorities. Other experts pointed out, however, that the word the man expressed in Arabic could be used figuratively and would mean “sister” of the Islamic faith.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the “ongoing hostage situation” in Texas, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. “He will continue to receive updates from his team,” he tweeted.