Manchester United player reveals his affection for Atlético and emphasizes: “I’ve always rooted for it”

Fred, a Manchester United player, gave an interview to the Bola da Vez program, which aired this Saturday (15), by ESPN on Star+. The athlete revealed that he will return to Brazil in the future to defend Atlético Mineiro or Internacional. Born in Belo Horizonte, Fred is an avowed supporter of Galo and does not hide his passion for the Club, where he played in the under-15 and under-17.

However, it was at Internacional that the player was revealed, playing professionally between 2012 and 2013, before moving to Shakhtar Donetks, Ukraine’s team. With the Colorado shirt, the midfielder played in 53 games and scored eight goals. Fred revealed to be something uncertain, as he left Brazil very early, but that maybe in the future he will return.

Fred emphasized that he wants to return to Brazil, because his career was very short and he did not play in Libertadores: “Maybe in the future, I don’t know yet. I left Brazil very early, I had a very short career. I still want to play in Brazil. I didn’t play, for example, a Conmebol Libertadores. I didn’t have that privilege. I played one or two Copa do Brasil games, some Brazilian Championship games and then I left Brazil.”

The athlete stated that he is very happy playing for Manchester United, but he does not rule out his possible return to Galo, who he is still only 28 years old. Despite the troubled departure from the Minas Gerais team, he emphasized his affection: “I have a huge affection for Atlético-MG, even though my departure has been troubled, I’ve always rooted for Atlético-MG. Who knows in the future. Or in Internacional itself , I have a huge affection. I can still say, as much as I am athletic, maybe my first choice is Internacional, because of the way I left Inter, how they welcomed me there.”