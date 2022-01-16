Marcelo has a chance to surpass Sergio Ramos and be one step away from the ‘unattainable record’ of a legend

Real Madrid face Athletic Bilbao this Sunday, in Saudi Arabia, and seek their 12th title in the Supercopa de España. The biggest champion is Barcelona, ​​with 13, while the Basque team has three

Marcelo is already one of the greatest in the rich, glorious and more than century-old history of the Real Madrid. Despite having lost space in the starting lineup in recent years, the Brazilian has the chance to achieve an impressive feat this Sunday (16), in Saudi Arabia.

If Real win Athletic Bilbao and conquer the Spanish Supercup, in a match with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+, at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), Marcelo will become, in isolation, the second player with the most titles for the merengue club.

The Brazilian has won 22 trophies since arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2006, and shares the position with Sergio Ramos, a Spanish defender who currently plays in the Paris Saint-Germain, after leaving Real Madrid just over a semester ago. Together, the two won the following titles:

LaLiga : 2006/07, 2007/08, 2011/12, 2016/17 and 2019/20

King’s Cup : 2010/11 and 2013/14

Spanish Super Cup: 2008, 2012, 2017, 2019/20

Champions League : 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18

UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2016 and 2017

Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Marcelo celebrates winning the Spanish League with Real Madrid Getty Images

Who leads the ranking of club champions is Francisco Gento, Spanish left winger who, for many, is part of Real Madrid’s all-time selection – which just shows how much he played.

‘Pace‘ Gento defended the white shirt for 18 consecutive seasons, between 1952 and 1971, and noted 182 goals in 600 official games. They are, in total, 24 titles at the club, including six editions of the former Champions League, which became the Champions League.

The list of conquests also includes a ‘Small World Cup’, a tournament played in Venezuela that Corinthians (1953) and São Paulo (1955 and 1963) twice won the Copa Latina, a competition that only had teams from Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.



See below for Gento’s titles:

LaLiga: 1953/54, 1954/55, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1960/61, 1961/62, 1962/63, 1963/64, 1964/65, 1966/67, 1967/68 and 1968/69

King’s Cup: 1961/62, 1969/70

Champions Cup: 1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60 and 1965/66

Club World Cup: 1960

Little World Cup: 1956

Latin Cup: 1955 and 1957

As the trend is for Marcelo to leave the Bernabéu at the end of the season, the Supercopa could be one of the last chances to lift a trophy with the white shirt.

Real Madrid leads the current LaLiga season and is on its way to being Spanish champions, in addition to being in the round of 16 of the Champions League and also fighting for the Copa del Rey. If all goes well, Marcelo can say goodbye to the club that lived its best years as a player at the top of a list beyond history.