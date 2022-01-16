Maria’s sister cries and exposes fight with confined actress

Maria was officially confirmed by the TV Globo on ‘BBB 22’ on Friday, 14th, and her sister, Gabriela Andrade, was very angry to hear the news from third parties and exposed a family fight and heartache. According to her, they had an argument and stopped talking a few months ago.







Gabriela Andrade was disappointed with the attitude of her sister, Maria Reproduction Photo: reproduction

“Guys, I’m coming here with the cleanest face in the world because I didn’t know (she’s on reality). I swear on my children’s lives that I didn’t know my sister was on ‘BBB’. We haven’t even spoken in a few months. We fight, we argue, we argue, we stop talking, sister thing”, he wrote in the stories of his profile on Instagram.

Meet all the participants of ‘BBB22’

The digital influencer highlighted that since the announcement, her cell phone “doesn’t stop ringing”, with people texting her to reflect her sister’s going to the program, but she says she is “not understanding anything, not knowing how I’m going to talk to her because she doesn’t talk to me anymore”.

Gabriela Andrade, however, highlighted that she will put the disagreements aside and will do everything to ensure that Maria wins and wins the prize of R$ 1.5 million. “I’m with her until the end, even if she doesn’t talk to me anymore. I’m here for her! I kill and die for this girl.”

Maria is 21 years old, was born and raised in Cidade Alta, Rio de Janeiro, and became known for the Poesia Acústica project. In her lyrics, she talks about female empowerment, overcoming and relationships. Recently, she played Verena in ‘Amor de Mãe’.

The actress says that she was not able to enjoy her adolescence much, and now she intends to make up for lost time at reality parties.