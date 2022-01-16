Marília Mendonça’s brother criticizes Naiara Azevedo again

The singer João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, came back to poke Naiara Azevedo, shortly after accusing the artist of trying to use the name of the queen of suffering to promote herself during her stay on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) — the sertaneja was confirmed as one of the participants of the Camarote team in this edition.

Through his Twitter profile, João Gustavo said that he is “learning to separate the wheat from the chaff” and, regardless of what people say, they know how to distinguish between what is true and what is not.

Still, the artist explained that, when he decided to continue his musical career, he “swallowed” the crying and the pain, because he knew that was what his sister would want. Finally, Gustavo stated that “those who love don’t use”.

It’s very easy to look out the window at the neighbor’s house. We are learning to separate the wheat from the chaff. And say what you want, but we know what’s true and what’s not! When I thought about not releasing my work anymore, I remembered how happy she was. I swallowed the crying, the pain and we did what she wanted. Anyone who knew my sister knows how much some things hurt her. And that’s why I won’t let anyone, really anyone, if I make her go. One thing I will take with me for life: Whoever loves doesn’t use it”, he published.

Understand

Yesterday, João Gustavo criticized Naiara Azevedo after the countrywoman declared in an interview that she has a song in partnership with Marília Mendonça scheduled to be released in the next few days. In the networks, the singer said that Naiara “never deceived anyone” and said that he will do everything to eliminate the artist from confinement.

Later, Marília Mendonça’s family issued a statement accusing Azevedo of “using the media strategically” to force the release of a song produced and recorded in a partnership between the singers.

“What hurts us is to use the media in a strategic way to force the release, without even communicating with us. All artists have the respect to look for us. We were never contacted by Naiara or anyone from her team. The reasons for the denial always fit Marília”, says an excerpt from the statement.

The family also highlighted that they face “this kind of thing” daily and reinforced that they still face the loss of coexistence with Marília, which goes beyond the presence of an artist.

The relationship between the two, while Marília Mendonça was alive, was distant, even with difficulties to play projects together. The singer’s attitudes after the tragedy would also have caused the family’s irritation.

During the wake of Marília Mendonça, in November 2021, when the queen of suffering died at the age of 26 as a result of a plane crash, Naiara Azevedo was present and was photographed visibly shaken by the death of the artist. Azevedo was also invited by Luciano Huck to pay tribute to Marília on “Domingão”, in the company of other celebrities such as Luísa Sonza. At the time, she received criticism on social media for being “very excited” in her performance after the tragedy.