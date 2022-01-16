Marília Mendonça’s brother detonates Naiara Azevedo at BBB22: ‘I will do everything for you to leave’

João Gustavo, brother of singer Marília Mendonça, did not like the participation of Naiara Azevedo, in the group Camarote of Big Brother Brasil 22. posthumous of Marilia. The singer planned to release an unreleased song while she is confined to reality.

“Everyone already knew that you would enter the BBB to promote yourself, and I know that you will not take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I will do everything so that you don’t stay inside the house”, wrote João, who also He is a country singer.

“I will not accept no people, no one will win over her no”, he wrote on his Twitter page.

It’s very easy to look out the window at the neighbor’s house. We are learning to separate the wheat from the chaff. And say what you want, but we know what’s true and what’s not! When I thought about not releasing my work anymore I remembered how happy she was. I swallowed the crying, the pain and+ — EX BBB WHO DIDN’T EVEN ENTER THE BBB (@jgdiasgo_joao) January 16, 2022

After the criticism, Naiara’s team explained to Leo Dias’ column why the song recorded two years ago will only be released now. According to them, the song had been recorded since 2020, in the Juntas project, and was not released due to the label’s release. In late 2021, the label released it for February 2022.

“By taking advantage of the recording of her project Naiara Azevedo Based on Real Facts, which took place on December 19, Naiara chose to re-record the song as an affectionate way to honor the singer and, inserting images from the video clip on the screen of her new DVD. Naiara Azevedo’s team is still waiting for the final date for the release of 50 percent, so awaited by fans for two years”, said the singer’s advice to the column.