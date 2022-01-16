Marília Mendonça’s brother says that Naiara Azevedo’s participation is opportunism

posted on 01/15/2022 21:16 / updated on 01/15/2022 22:33



The most popular reality show in Brazil hasn’t even started yet and it’s already generating bullshit. After Naiara Azevedo said that she will release a song with Marília Mendonça during the confinement at BBB22, the Queen of Sofrência’s brother used social media to speak out.

João Gustavo claimed that Naiara, a participant in the box at the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, would be taking advantage of it to profit and promote himself under the name of Marília. “I won’t accept people, no one will win over her”, guaranteed João.

The controversy was caused by the inclusion of the track “50 percent” among the 12 songs on the countryman’s new album that will be released throughout the reality show. The song is a partnership between Azevedo and Marília Mendonça, recorded in 2020 for a project called “Juntas”. “Everyone already knew that you would enter the bbb to promote yourself, and I know you will not take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I will do everything so that you don’t stay inside this house”, said the also sertanejo. about Naiara’s strategy.

Congratulations Naiara that I already knew, you never deceived anyone ???????? https://t.co/MZ5xq4VPVt — EX BBB WHO DIDN’T EVEN ENTER THE BBB (@jgdiasgo_joao) January 15, 2022

The subject took the social networks and entered the trending topics on Twitter. Most internet users supported Marília Mendonça’s brother and attacked Naiara Azevedo for the launch strategy. Others are accusing João Gustavo of having also profited from the death of his own sister.

Naiara Azevedo’s press office denied João Gustavo’s accusations and stated that the two singers always had a relationship of respect in music and on a personal level.

According to Naiara’s team, the song and clip for “50 percent” were not released before, as they have been recorded since 2020, due to lack of authorization from Marília’s record company. Finally, the project “Juntas”, of which the track was part, ended up not coming out.

The authorization for the release of “50 percent” would have been given only at the end of 2021 and Naiara decided to include the song in the new DVD called “Naiara Azevedo – Based on real facts”. honor the singer, inserting images from the video clip on the screen of her new DVD”, says the press office.

Despite all the fuss, the track recorded with Marília has no set date for release. For now, only the first track has a release date, “Nem Te Culpo”, which will arrive on digital platforms on January 19.

