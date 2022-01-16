Marlia Mendona’s brother on Naiara Azevedo: ‘Never deceived anyone’

(photo: Reproduction/Instagram) The most popular reality show in Brazil hasn’t even started yet and it’s already generating bullshit. After Naiara Azevedo said that she will release a song with Marlia Mendona during the confinement at BBB22, the Queen of Sofrncia’s brother used social media to comment.

Joo Gustavo claimed that Naiara, a participant in the box at the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, would be taking advantage of it to profit and promote himself under the name Marlia. “I’m not going to accept people, no one is going to win over her,” guaranteed Joo.

The controversy was caused by the inclusion of the track “50 percent” among the 12 songs on the sertaneja’s new album that will be released throughout the reality show. The song is a partnership between Azevedo and Marlia Mendona, recorded in 2020 for a project called “Juntas”. “Everyone already knew that you would join the bbb to promote yourself, and I know you won’t get my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I’ll do everything so you don’t stay inside this house”, said the also sertanejo about Naiara’s strategy.

The subject took the social networks and entered the trending topics on Twitter. Most internet users supported Marlia Mendona’s brother and attacked Naiara Azevedo for the launch strategy. Others are accusing João Gustavo of having also profited from his sister’s death.

Naiara Azevedo’s press office denied Joo Gustavo’s accusations and stated that the two singers had always had a relationship of respect in music and on a personal level.

According to Naiara’s team, the song and clip for “50 percent” were not released before, as they have been recorded since 2020, due to lack of authorization from Marlia’s record company. Finally, the project “Juntas”, of which the track was part, ended up on the way out.

The authorization for the release of “50 percent” would have been given only at the end of 2021 and Naiara decided to include the song in the new DVD called “Naiara Azevedo – Based on real facts”. “She chose to re-record the song as an affectionate way of paying tribute to the singer, inserting images from the video clip on the telo of her new DVD”, says the press office.

Despite all the fuss, the track recorded with Marlia has no set date for release. For now, only the first track has a date set to be released, “Nem Te Culpo”, which will arrive on digital platforms on January 19th.

justification





