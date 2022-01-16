Mbappé takes care of the message without Messi and Neymar, PSG overcome bad start and defeat Brest in France

Without enchanting, PSG beat Brest by 2 to 0 and increased the lead in the lead of the French

Even without convincing, the PSG continues to dominate in French Championship. This Saturday (15), inside their home, the team defeated the Brest 2-0, with goals from Mbappé and Kehrer.

The opening minutes were dominated by actions by Brest. In the 8th minute, Kimpembe cut badly, the ball was left at Cardona’s feet, free in the area, who tried to kick in the corner, but saw Donnarumma make a good save.

The pressure, however, did not convert into a goal. Mbappé, who had nothing to do with it, received it on the 31st minute and kicked low and low on Bizot’s counter to open the scoring.

Icardi still had a goal disallowed minutes later. In excess in the area, the Argentine went up to head the ball into the nets, but was fouled by the opposing goalkeeper.

On the return to the second stage, at 7 minutes, Nuno Mendes made a beautiful individual move on the left, crossed low behind the baseline, and Kehrer hit hard to increase the advantage.

At 29, two miracles were seen. In the first ball, Marquinhos headed and defender Chardonnay saved on the line. On the rebound, Icard tried to push into the net, but Bizot palmed it.

Championship status

PSG follow more leader than ever. The team reaches 50 points, 11 ahead of the second place nice. Brest are 13th, with 25, half that of their Parisian rivals.

Mbappe doing the trick

Even without Messi and Neymar by his side, shirt 7 is going to be the protagonist that the PSG team needs. He scored the goal in a moment of difficulty for the team and managed to calm the construction of the victory.

Kehrer in top scorer moment

Much contested at other times, the German is going through a good phase. In the last two games, he scored two goals showing a lot of opportunism, as an experienced striker.

next games

Both teams return to the field next weekend. Brest faces the Lille on Saturday (22), while PSG face the Reims the next day.

Datasheet

PSG 2 x 0 Brest

GOALS: Mbappe and Kehrer (PSG)

PSG: Donnarumma; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Verratti (Michut), Wijnaldum (Danilo Pereira) and Herrera (Paredes); Di Maria (Ramos), Icardi (Xavi Simons) and Mbappé. Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

BREST: Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle (Brassier) and Duverne; Agoumé (Mbock), Magnetti (Lasne), Faivre (Badji) and Honorat; Le Douaron and Cardona (Mounié). Coach: Michel Der Zakarian