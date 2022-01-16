‘Mediocre technology’ increases inequality and eliminates jobs

Daron Acemoglu, a respected economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has been championing a concept he describes as “excessive automation”. The idea is that the investment in machines and software did not bring gains for the whole society. On the contrary, it deepened inequalities.

Half or more of the widening wage gap among American workers over the past 40 years can be attributed to the automation of tasks previously performed by human workers, particularly men without a college degree, according to some of Acemoglu’s recent research.

THE globalization and the weakening of unions have played significant roles. “But the most important factor is automation,” Acemoglu said. And automation-driven inequality “is not an act of God or nature,” he added. “It is the result of the choices that companies and we as a society have made regarding the use of technology.”

Acemoglu, a scholar with broad experience whose research has made him one of the most cited economists in academic journals, is probably not the only prominent economist to argue that computerized machines and software, with the help of policymakers, have contributed considerably to the enormous income differences in the United States. These voices join the chorus of criticism around the giants of Silicon Valley and the unbridled advancement of technology.

Paul Romer, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics for his work on technological innovation and economic growth, expressed concern about the unbridled market power and influence of big tech companies. “Economists taught: ‘It’s the market. There’s nothing we can do,’” he said in an interview last year. “This is just very wrong.”

Anton Korinek, an economist at the University of Virginia, and Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics and an economist at Columbia University, wrote a paper, “Steering Technological Progress,” which recommends measures as incentives for entrepreneurs to fiscal changes to win “work-friendly innovations”.

Erik Brynjolfsson, an economist at Stanford, is generally optimistic about technology. But in an article to be published around March in the academic journal Daedalus, of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, he warns of the “Turing trap”. The expression is a reference to the Turing test, named after the English Alan Turing, who pioneered the artificial intelligence, which predicts that a computer program participates in a dialogue so naturally that it is indistinguishable from a human being.

For decades, Brynjolfsson said, the Turing test—corresponding to human performance—has been the guiding metaphor for tech experts, entrepreneurs and policymakers in their views on artificial intelligence. This leads to artificial intelligence systems designed to replace workers rather than improve their performance. “I think this is a mistake,” he said.

The concerns raised by these economists are attracting more attention in Washington at a time when tech giants are under attack on many fronts. Officials regularly criticize companies for not doing enough to protect users’ privacy and say they amplify misinformation. State and federal lawsuits accuse the Google it’s the Facebook of violating antitrust laws and Democrats are trying to control the market power of the biggest companies in the industry through new laws.

In November 2021, Acemoglu testified before the House Committee to Investigate Economic Disparity and Justice in Growth at a hearing on technological innovation, automation and the future of work. The committee, which began operating in June, will hold hearings and gather information for a year and present its findings and recommendations.

Despite the partisan stalemate in Congress, Democratic Representative Jim Himes, chairman of the committee, is confident the committee can find consensus on some measures to help workers, such as increasing support for established job training programs.

“There’s nothing partisan about economic disparity,” Himes said, referring to the harm done to millions of American families, regardless of their political views.

golden age

Economists point to the post-war years, 1950 to 1980, as a golden age, when technology advanced and workers enjoyed higher wages.

But after that, many workers began to lag behind. There has been a continuous advancement of crucial automation technologies – robots and computerized machines in factories and specialized software in offices. To keep up, workers needed new skills.

However, technological change evolved as the growth of higher education slowed and companies began to spend less on training their workers. “When technology, education and training go together, you achieve shared prosperity,” said Lawrence Katz, a labor economist at Harvard. “Otherwise, it doesn’t.”

The increase in international trade has tended to encourage companies to adopt automation strategies. For example, companies worried about low-cost competition from Japan – and later China – invested in machines to replace workers.

Currently, the next technological wave is artificial intelligence. And Acemoglu and others say it can be used primarily to help workers, make them more productive, or to take their place.

Acemoglu, like other economists, has changed his view of technology over time. In economic theory, technology is almost a magic ingredient that makes the size of the national income pie grow and makes nations richer. He remembers working on a textbook over a decade ago that included standard theory. Shortly after, as he conducted more research, he began to reconsider his opinion.

“It’s a very restrictive way of thinking,” he said. “I should have stayed open to other perspectives.”

Acemoglu is not an enemy of technology. His innovations, he notes, are necessary to address society’s greatest challenges, such as climate changes, and provide economic growth and rising living standards. His wife, Asuman Ozdaglar, is head of the electrical engineering and computer science department at MIT.

But as Acemoglu delved deeper into economic and demographic data, the shifting effects of technology became increasingly evident. “They were bigger than I imagined,” he said. “It made me less optimistic about the future.”

Acemoglu’s estimate that half or more of the widening wage gap in recent decades is due to technology was published last year, in partnership with his frequent collaborator, Pascual Restrepo, an economist at Boston University. The conclusion was based on an analysis of demographic and business data detailing the reduction in the share of GDP that goes to workers as wages and increased spending on machines and software.

Acemoglu and Restrepo have published articles on the impact of robots and the adoption of “mediocre technologies”, as well as the recent analysis of technology and inequality.

The so-called “mediocre technologies” (so-so technologies, in English) replace workers, but do not generate great productivity gains. As examples, Acemoglu cites self-service checkouts in supermarkets and automated telephone customer service.

He currently sees a lot of investment in such mediocre technologies, which helps explain the weak productivity growth in the economy. On the other hand, truly important technologies create new jobs elsewhere, increase the employment rate and increase wages.

The growth of the auto industry, for example, has created jobs in car dealerships, advertising, accounting and financial services.

The laws of supply and demand produced technologies that help people do their jobs rather than replace them. In computing, examples include databases, spreadsheets, search engines, and digital assistants.

But Acemoglu insists that a no-holds-barred, free-market strategy is a recipe for increasing inequality, with all its attendant social problems. An important policy provision, he recommends, is fair tax treatment for human labour. The labor tax rate, including payroll and federal income tax, is 25%. After a series of tax breaks, the current rate on equipment and software costs is close to zero in the United States.

Well-designed education and training programs for the jobs of the future, Acemoglu said, are essential. But he also believes that technology development should be oriented in a more “human-friendly” direction. He draws inspiration from the development of renewable energy sources over the past two decades, which has been helped by government research, production subsidies and social pressure on companies to reduce carbon emissions.

“We need to repurpose technology so that it works for people and not against them,” Acemoglu said. /TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA