Meet the Budget Air Car, an electric car that wants to end air shuttle flights

Car Design Research, a British futuristic mobility agency, developed an electric car concept called the Budget Air Car, a vehicle that would suit passengers on short flights, such as air bridges and regional commutes. The idea, of course, is to reduce the pollution caused by planes.

The Budget Air Car would be a real alternative to short-haul and long-haul flights if it really got off the ground. In Europe, for example, there are already moves to abolish this type of displacement through rail or road transport options.

According to data from the agency, the comparison between the CO2 emissions of this car and an aircraft is bizarre. Each person who boarded this vehicle and traveled an equivalent distance from São Paulo to Curitiba, for example, would emit close to 5 CO2/g/km, 2% of a commercial jet flight under the same conditions.

More comfort and less pollution, that’s the idea of ​​Budget Air Car (Image: Disclosure/Car Design Research)

Translating into more real numbers, to bring the same environmental impact, the Budget Air Car would need to travel that distance 50 times if it took just one person. In the case of this model, it would be able to carry six passengers in three rows, with great comfort and safety.

In addition to being 100% electric, the Budget Air Car would be a level 5 autonomous car, meaning it could operate without any human intervention. However, unlike most of today’s electrified cars, the prototype would have as its main focus comfort and autonomy, not performance.



It remains to be seen whether Budget Air Car operating costs, such as manufacturing, fueling and broadband consumption would really be advantageous compared to airplanes. If it’s viable, it really could be an alternative.

Source: GarageWire