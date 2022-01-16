Mega-Sena, contest 2444: see the tens drawn | lotteries

Caixa raffled this Saturday (15) the Mega-Sena contest 2,444, with a main prize of R$ 3,328,775.88.

See the tens drawn: 15-17-20-35-37-43

Nobody hit the six tens. The prize accumulated and the estimate for the next contest is R$ 16 million.

  • 58 bets made five hits and will receive R$ 30,313.67.
  • 3,161 bets made four hits and will receive R$ 794.59.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

