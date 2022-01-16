Meteor seen in Triângulo Mineiro crossed the sky at more than 43 thousand km/h; see estimated trajectory | Mining Triangle

The meteor that hit the Earth’s atmosphere and was seen by residents of the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba, on Friday night (14), reached a speed of 43.7 thousand km/h . The calculation was released by the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (Bramon).

The phenomenon was reported by residents of Uberlândia, Patos de Minas, Nova Ponte, Santa Juliana, Pedrinópolis and Perdizes on social media. According to some testimonies, a trail of light was left in the sky followed by a bang.

Also according to Bramon, Video analysis also pointed out that the space rock hit Earth’s atmosphere at an angle of 38.6° to the ground. The glow began at an altitude of 86.6 km over rural uberlândia.

The meteor still traveled 109.3 km in 9 seconds. The rock disappeared at 18.3 km altitude between the municipalities partridges and Araxá.

2 of 3 Estimated trajectory of the meteor seen in the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba — Photo: Bramon/Disclosure Estimated trajectory of the meteor seen in the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba — Photo: Bramon/Disclosure

Also according to the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network, reports from residents of the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba who heard an explosion and felt walls and windows shake indicate that the rock may have generated meteorites, which are fragments that resist atmospheric passage and hit the ground (see more below).

Bramom informed that it is working on calculations to determine the size of the object and the area of ​​dispersion of possible meteorites.

Meteor crosses the sky of Brazil

According to the coordinator of the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory, Gilberto Dumont, stations in other states also registered the entry. The hypothesis that some fragment had reached the ground began to be studied.

“In Patos it was also seen, but they did not hear the noise, probably due to the distance. Some colleagues who have a meteor recording station have also posted in the group. Even a station in Bauru (SP) registered, however, very close to the horizon. Due to the brightness and noise, some colleagues are already working with the hypothesis that some fragment has reached the ground”, said Dumont.

The observatory’s coordinator also informed that professionals from the Brazilian Meteor Network (Bramon) – Brazilian Meteor Observation Network – are already putting together the images to calculate the route through triangulation and trace the possible region of the fall.

The phenomenon was also captured by the security cameras of a house in the Tibery neighborhood, in Uberlândia. See in the video below.

Home security camera in the Tibery neighborhood, in Uberlândia, recorded the moment the meteor entered the atmosphere on Friday night (14)

According to astronomer Pedro Las Casas, the luminous trail is formed by the meteor’s friction with the air in the Earth’s atmosphere.

“These stones, of different sizes, enter the atmosphere with a very high velocity. With the friction with the air, they heat up until they turn into an ember. In addition, in the region in front of them, the stones compress the air and form a luminescence region, so we see a light crossing the sky.

Also according to the expert, the name of the phenomenon depends on the size and location of the stone. In space, it can be called an asteroid if it is very large or a meteoroid if it is a few meters in diameter. When it enters the atmosphere it becomes a meteor, and if any fragment reaches the ground it is called a meteorite.

“People are concerned if there is a possibility that a stone like this could fall on our house, for example, and cause an accident. There is that possibility, but the probability is very small”, pointed out Las Casas.

3 of 3 Record meteor fall that passed through the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba was also made by security camera at the home of photographer Everton Precaro, in São Carlos (SP) — Photo: Everton Precaro/Reproduction Record meteor fall that passed through the Triângulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaíba was also made by security camera at the home of photographer Everton Precaro, in São Carlos (SP) — Photo: Everton Precaro/Reproduction

This is not the first time this type of phenomenon has been recorded. In May 2020, a glow was seen in the sky and caught the attention of residents of cities in Alto Paranaíba. At the time, the object’s brightest point occurred near the city of Tiros and the noise caused by the displacement of the air caused tremors in doors, windows and roofs.

In August 2021, a phenomenon considered as a meteor outbreak was recorded by the observatory installed in Patos de Minas. The activity, which was seen most intensely in North and South America, was captured in several videos. There was no record of debris falling on the ground and the outbreak was better seen in the Americas, mainly because of the time of day..