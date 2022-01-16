Microwave attacks may have caused Havana Syndrome, US suspects

The suspicion of the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) is that the Havana Syndrome, whose symptoms include migraines, dizziness, pressure in the head, memory loss and cognitive difficulties, may have been caused by a microwave attack, a form of direct energy.

The new syndrome is mysterious and has been affecting people since 2016. The US believes that at least three employees of the consulate in Geneva, in Switzerland, and one in Paris, France, have been victims.

The hypothesis raised by the NAS as a trigger for the syndrome has not yet been proven. The information is from the newspaper. The globe. The US government has been looking for explanations for six years. One of the suspicions is the Russian intervention in the new cases.

At the time it was first observed, the syndrome hit American and Canadian diplomats in Cuba in late 2016. Washington and Havana had just re-established diplomatic relations that had been broken for more than half a century. This raised the possibility of sabotage to undermine diplomatic rapprochement.

‘Anomal incidents’

In all, around the world, there are reports of at least 200 cases of diplomats, embassy employees and relatives affected by what the US government calls “anomalous health incidents”.

Suspected cases are also being investigated in China, Germany, Serbia and Bogotá, the capital of Colombia. Some of the people affected by the syndrome have symptoms without interruption and others, discontinued. Brain damage such as those caused by explosions or car accidents has also been reported. Some patients report feeling as if they were hit by the waves of an explosion, energy beams or having heard unusual noises.

“We are working overtime across the government to understand what happened, who is responsible,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last Thursday (13) in an interview with the US channel. MSNBC. “Right now, we don’t know exactly what is happening and we don’t know exactly who is responsible,” he says.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at least one of the three Swiss cases needed to be airlifted to the US. Diplomats in Paris, in turn, were notified of the suspected case in an email sent by the heads of the diplomatic representation.

Washington suspects that the Moscow Kremlin is behind the incidents. At the end of last year, the director of American intelligence, William Burns, even said that there would be consequences if any Russian involvement was proven.

still according to The globe, Geneva and Paris, the two cities where the most recent cases were reported, hosted meetings on Ukraine’s border tensions with Russia last week. Concerns about the syndrome, Blinken said, were addressed during talks between diplomatic representatives.

microwave

What makes investigations by the US consulate difficult is the lack of concrete evidence or informants. Some experts suggest that they may be psychosomatic stress-related cases, something that authorities and victims dismiss. There is also the hypothesis that the symptoms have different causes depending on the place.

The White House and Congress have improved medical access and facilitated financial compensation for victims.

Agencies such as the FBI and the CIA work together to evaluate images and forensic evidence, while the government mobilizes to implement measures that allow the identification of direct energy launched against US diplomatic representations.

However, according to the US government, it may take some time for the cause to be confirmed, since much information is classified and it is an apparently invisible enemy. So far, Americans have also been unable to intercept foreign communications that point to a motive, and doctors are unable to determine a diagnosis, pattern or treatment.

However, the suspicion of former government officials is that the episodes may have started before 2016. Some believe that the devices used by the Russian government in the 1990s to spy on CIA agents working in US embassies could cause nausea and other symptoms.