Midfielder thanks fans for affection and projects year of achievements with Corinthians

Corinthians announced midfielder Salazar as their fourth reinforcement for the 2022 season. Excited about the new challenge in Brazil, the Colombian spoke about what she expects for the year and thanked the fans for their affection.

“I’m very happy, very happy. I already want to start playing with the team, I’m excited, I want to give everything and show all my talent“, began the young woman in a video published by Corinthians – see the full recording below.

Soon after being announced by the club, Salazar saw his social networks being taken over by the affection of the fans. Thus, she recorded in her personal profile her first moments with her new teammates. Salazar said she was looking forward to the season and thanked Fiel for the reception.

“I’m excited! (Very) happy, I didn’t know how they (fans) knew I was coming, but I was happy. It’s a very beautiful, big crowd that supports us everywhere we go. Happy to be part of this family, I hope to repay all the love on the field and win titles. I already want to train, meet the girls, be with them, meet and start this story here at Corinthians“, said the athlete.

Salazar only participated in Friday’s training, the day it was announced by the club. She now has the weekend off, as does the entire cast, and resumes her training routine on Monday. Corinthians is the first Brazilian club in the midfield, which defended Santa Fé, from Colombia, last season.

Check out Salazar’s first words with the Corinthians shirt

Want to know a little more about @LianaSalazar11? She gave us an interview and talked about her arrival and her willingness to repay on the field all the affection she received! pic.twitter.com/PeSrig4Ltk — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) January 15, 2022

See more at: Female Corinthians, Liana Salazar and Corinthians Contracts.