Minister of Tourism tests positive for covid-19 three days after meeting Bolsonaro

Brasília – Three days after meeting with the president Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace, the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, informed this Saturday, 15, that he tested positive for covid-19. He has already taken two doses of the vaccine against the disease.

“I tested positive for covid. I am asymptomatic. I will follow the recovery protocol of the Ministry of Health and my doctor,” Machado wrote on Twitter. By means of a note, the portfolio headed by the minister also manifested itself. “The Ministry of Tourism informs that Minister Gilson Machado Neto tested positive for covid-19. He has no symptoms and will continue to Recife (PE), where he will comply with the recovery protocol indicated by the Ministry of Health”, says the document.

According to Bolsonaro’s public agenda, the president had a meeting with the minister at Palácio do Planalto this Wednesday, 12, from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm. That same day, Gilson Machado participated in an official government event with the Chief Executive. Neither of them wore a protective mask. The report contacted the Secretary of Communication (Secom) and asked if Bolsonaro will test for covid and go into social isolation, but received no response until the publication of this text.

The ceremony to launch credit lines for artisanal researchers, held in Planalto, was also attended by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, of the vice president, Hamilton Mourão, and the ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Secretary General of the Presidency), Walter Braga Netto (Defense), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) and john rome (Citizenship). Guedes was the only one who wore a mask.

This Wednesday, the 12th, the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, also reported having covid-19. In recent days, several authorities have contracted the disease. The new wave of infections in the country, which has also led to an increase in demand for testing, is caused by the spread of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.

On July 7, 2020, in the first year of the pandemic, after minimizing the health crisis at various times, Bolsonaro said he had contracted the disease, which gained international repercussion. At the time, in an interview at Palácio do Alvorada, the president stated that he had started treatment with hydroxychloroquine, a drug proven to be ineffective against the disease.

omicron

In recent weeks, amid an explosion of Covid-19 cases in the country, Bolsonaro has again played down the coronavirus. This Wednesday, the 12th, during an interview, he even suggested that Ômicron is “welcome” and could signal the end of the pandemic. Data indicate that the new strain of coronavirus has caused fewer deaths than in other waves of the health crisis, given the scenario of higher vaccination, but the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it is still early to treat covid as an endemic disease.

In another interview, on Tuesday, the 11th, the president had said that there would be “chaos” and “rebellion” if the country decreed a “new lockdown” this year, because of the worsening health crisis, given the spread of the Ômicron. Unlike the “lockdown” that the president mentioned, however, only localized measures of social isolation and restriction of the movement of people were taken in the country. States have adopted, for example, restrictions on events with large agglomerations.

This Friday, 14, Bolsonaro caused crowds in Macapá (AP), where he participated in the launch of a fiber optic cable submerged in rivers, through the Norte Conectado Program, which aims to expand communications infrastructure in the Amazon region. .

“I showed, like a general in combat, [como] I should behave in the difficult time of the pandemic. We regret the 600,000 deaths, but we have to live, we have to survive and we have to win”, said the president during the event.

Upon arriving in Macapá, Bolsonaro was greeted at the airport by supporters, who took pictures with him shouting “myth”. Most did not wear a protective mask. After carrying out a technical visit to the place where the cables were installed, the Chief Executive caused a crowd to walk, also without a mask, among the people.