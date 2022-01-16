Ministry of Health causes confusion and delays in the delivery of pediatric vaccines

Health Departments from at least five states reported serious problems in the logistics of transporting vaccines against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years distributed by the Ministry of Health on Friday (14). The information comes from columnist Malu Gaspar, from the newspaper O Globo.

Pernambuco, Paraíba, Bahia, Minas Gerais and Tocantins faced problems ranging from delays to the abandonment of the load by the company responsible for transporting the immunizers. In some cases, the flaws nearly compromised entire batches of the vaccine.

According to the report, in the last 12 months, the company responsible for moving between airports and state warehouses was the company VTCLOG, but this time the health departments were surprised with a new company, IBL.

According to some states, the company does not even appear to transport the immunizers. In others, that the IBL did not check the integrity of the batches and the temperature of the vaccines, as is common before the release of the material.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) confirmed that at least four states faced obstacles in the delivery of vaccines. The column sought out the Ministry of Health to clarify the reason for the company’s change, but the folder had not returned the contact.

