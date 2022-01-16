‘Ministry of Health will not be able to destroy the SUS’, bets Vecina | dialogues

personal collection Gonzalo Vecina, one of the founders of Anvisa

Former president-director and one of the founders of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), professor and doctor Gonzalo Vecina evaluates the performance of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) as “disastrous” with regard to testing and vaccination against the disease. Covid-19. Even so, he does not believe that the National Immunization Program (PNI) will be discredited by this administration because the PNI is operated mainly by states and municipalities.



“A little or more than half of the SUS resources belong to the Ministry of Health, so it is very difficult to govern health without it, it is almost impossible, but in any case, the Ministry of Health will not be able to destroy the SUS. The next government will have one more task, right? Because it will get a lot of very destroyed structure. But still working! The PNI will be working and the population will believe it, but we will have to work hard to recover it”, he analyzes in an interview with iG.



Among the points he criticizes in the current federal government is the large presence of the military. Even when he praises the letter from the current president of Anvisa, Rear Admiral Antonio Barra Torres, in response to Bolsonaro’s attacks on the agency, Vecina highlights the need to separate the “technical component of independence” of a regulatory agency from the “mixture that the military do when they invade civilian life”. As an example, he cites the situation in the Health folder.



“There were more than thirty guys who invaded the Ministry of Health, absolutely incompetent. None of them managed to do anything that we can positively remember. None of them! All the soldiers who were placed either did nothing or participated in acts that the CPI proved to be acts of corruption”, he criticized.



In addition, the professor also commented on the demand for the release of Covid-19 self-tests in Brazil and the rapid spread of the Ômicron variant in the country. He says that “something is changing in the pandemic” and believes that the emergence of new cases of coronavirus should fall in the country, as happened in South Africa. Check out the full interview below:

In your opinion, can the National Immunization Program (PNI) be discredited by the Bolsonaro government?



A part of the PNI is operated by the Ministry of Health, which is the part of the vaccine incorporation policy where the great importance is of the Technical Commission for Advisory on Immunization, CTAI. The CTAI was destroyed at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government when he ended all the commissions that did not exist by law and then it was reconstituted now in August by the very man himself. [Marcelo] Queiroga. Then, she discusses the incorporation of new vaccines in Brazil. I think it was put aside in this story of the vaccine for children because Anvisa approved the vaccine on the 17th, held a meeting and unanimously approved it and Queiroga, on the 19th or 20th, determined the public consultation. But she [a comissão] exists. The Ministry of Health buys the vaccine and should campaign. He hasn’t campaigned since this spending cap thing started. So, there is no call for the population to be vaccinated and then we had this issue of testing too, which is being a disaster. Now, the vast majority of states and municipalities have full capacity to vaccinate, so much so that the Northeast Consortium was prepared to start vaccinating and it would be disastrous to have nine states vaccinating and the other 18 states not vaccinating. That would be too bad. But they did their pressure. So, I think that the PNI does not suffer so much precisely because of the existence of the capacity of states and municipalities, that is, in fact, the SUS in general is executed by states and municipalities, municipalities more of primary care and the states, in medium and high complexity. A little or more than half of the SUS resources are from the Ministry of Health, so it is very difficult to govern health without it, it is almost impossible, but in any case, the Ministry of Health will not be able to destroy the SUS. The next government will have one more task, right? Because it will get a lot of very destroyed structure. But still working! So, the PNI will be working and the population will believe it, but we will have to work hard to recover it.

The data agency Ficam Sabendo found that childhood vaccination coverage in 2020 in Brazil was the worst in 25 years. In view of what has happened, with speeches by governments against immunization, public consultation and the circulation of so many fake news on the subject, do you believe that the trend in the country today is for the numbers to get worse in relation to vaccination coverage of children ?

I think the big problem is the instability that the pandemic generated in the health area and this drop in vaccine coverage had already been happening since the government [Michel] Fear of the state’s inability to call people for vaccination. So, what I think we have to re-establish is the government’s calling capacity. There is a very large loss, there is no doubt, but it is recoverable as long as there is a government interested in recovering it. And I hope that the next government will be able to recover what we have thrown away in these last six years.

As a former president of Anvisa, how do you see this intimidation that the agency has been suffering from President Jair Bolsonaro?

He doesn’t realize what he’s doing. The way he is treating not only Anvisa, but many other federal government entities is disastrous. See the way he handled the crises in the area of ​​fuel supply. It was ridiculous! It is obvious that Petrobras is not a company to be profitable, Petrobras is a company to regulate the market above the most important conditions of society, which is access to fuel. So, what Bolsonaro did with Anvisa, he did with the entire government. It was not surprising to me to see him trying to intervene in health surveillance to obey his pattern of decisions. The guy doesn’t understand anything about vaccines, will he want to interfere in the approval of vaccines?! Disastrous! So I think the answer that the [Antônio] Barra Torres was very suitable for the president. It is obvious that I think that in the agenda of this fight between Barra Torres and Bolsonaro there is a component of this thing about the military and then I think we have to separate the two things. This technical component of a regulatory agency’s independence is one thing; the other thing is this mixture that the military makes when they invade civilian life. Eventually, they might have a military man occupying a civilian position, now this harassment that this government has created in the civilian structure by the military, I think it’s a total mistake. It’s wrong! The military were not made to assume positions in the civilian structure. So, we have to revisit this issue in a very important way in the next government.

In your opinion, especially in health, shouldn’t the military be in agencies and autarchies?

There were more than thirty guys who invaded the Ministry of Health, absolutely incompetent. None of them managed to do anything that we can positively remember. None of them! All soldiers who were placed in the Ministry of Health either did nothing or participated in acts that the CPI [Comissão Parlamentar de Inquérito] proved to be acts of corruption. So, enough, right?





Personal archive Gonzalo Vecina, one of the founders of Anvisa

As for the pandemic, Brazil is experiencing another increase in cases and now has the discussion about the Covid self-test. Searches on the subject have skyrocketed on Google in recent weeks, there are several people asking those coming from abroad to bring units and now the federal government has said it will ask Anvisa to release it for use in Brazil, as an agency resolution prohibits it. Do you think it is appropriate to release this type of test?

As a general rule, this is the best thing to do and anything that increases access is apparently positive. So let’s study. Why not increase access? Because they are notifiable diseases.

Well, I agree that it’s very important that we don’t lose track of what’s happening in the register of notifiable diseases, so these exams can only be done in establishments that do the notification. What if I can get a home test buyer to commit that if he’s positive, he’ll report it to the ministry’s disease tracking and reporting system? “Oh, you can’t believe the citizens.” Sorry, but that’s not the way.

So, we have to say, look, whoever buys a self-test, assumes the commitment to, if it is positive, enter the ministry’s website, use a QR Code, do anything to communicate that it was positive. With all the safeguarding of identity, this, that, that other in relation to the data confidentiality protection law. I think it is very positive that there are self-tests, now we have to guarantee this issue of registering positive cases. I think the agency is right to ban it because the ministry is responsible for enforcing the notification and case follow-up policy. So, now the ministry asked Anvisa to release the tests. I hope the ministry is getting ready to have a system that receives notification data, right? The ministry has the CGLAB there, which is the control of laboratory exams. Who feeds the CGLAB are laboratories, pharmacies, hospitals, so how are you going to do it for the population? [Precisa] Give an answer to that.

In the current scenario of the pandemic, with the spread of Ômicron, although until then without the same lethality of other variants, do you believe that the moment may be an indication that the way we face the pandemic will change?

I think we are at a turning point. The appearance of the Ômicron, with its capacity for infectivity, spreads at an absurd speed, right? It is a good thing that you arrived here at a time when we have high vaccination coverage, but there is still a lack of a third dose, there are children who have not received any dose, while in many other countries they have already received at least the first dose – this is an issue that I think is important because children are without any protection. We are experiencing this moment of growth, a disease that does not have the lethality that the other variants have lent. Gama killed 400,000 people while she was here in Brazil, Delta did immense damage in Europe, the United States and India. She didn’t do any damage here because she arrived with a good part of the vaccinated population. So, we are experiencing a very interesting moment of growth in the number of cases, of a not so serious situation on the part of the hospital network, but as Ômicron is very violent from the point of view of catching people, we are starting to have problems with replacing people to work, as well as the airlines, anyway… Everyone is suffering with the amount of cases we are having. You have, on the one hand, a scenario that seems to be closing and, on the other hand, you look at South Africa, which had that sharp spike in cases and three weeks later it started to fall and is falling until now. Will that happen here? Probably yes. So something is changing in the pandemic. Let’s observe and see what it is. I think the next few weeks will be decisive for us to know how our 2022 will be.

Given this, do you agree with the carnival cancellation measures that are already being adopted by states and municipalities?

Totally! I don’t think there’s any point in having Carnival with Ômicron. It may cool down until Carnival arrives, but you can’t take the risk, right? With this lot of rain, we will also have to worry a lot about dengue as well. It is a reality.