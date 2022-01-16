Mion premieres ‘This a Globo Mostra’ evaluating scenes from ‘BBB’ and the public has fun; watch | cauldron

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

If you need a moment of fun, just watch this video! 😅 In the frame “That’s the Globo Show”, Marcos Mion made his debut with scenes from BBB. And to warm up for BBB22, which debuts this Monday 17th, the presenter played with a moment of Carla Diaz and Arthur Picoli. See 👇!

In 'This a Globo Mostra', Mion remembers the moment of Carla Diaz and Arthur Picoli in 'BBB21'

🤩 So, did you brighten your Saturday? So check out Mion’s message:

Mion celebrates first special picture with BBB — Photo: Reproduction Social Networks

Thanks for that, Cauldron! The home audience loved it and we separated some comments:

Public vibrates with the painting of the ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: Reproduction Social Networks

Take the opportunity to see everything that happens in the Caldeirão this Saturday, January 15:

