Monarchy and British government plunge into simultaneous crises; read analysis – International

LONDON — When the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, was hospitalized with Covid-19 in April 2020, the alarming press release was issued shortly after the Queen Elizabeth II speaking on TV assuring Britons that the coronavirus pandemic would recede. “We will meet again,” she said.

Stoic, dignified and reassuring, the queen’s words helped shore up the country during the irritable days that followed—it was not the first time the monarchy acted as a stabilizing force for the government during turbulent events.

This week, however, both of Britain’s grandiose institutions fell into crisis simultaneously. On Wednesday, Johnson admitted to attending, shortly after recovering from Covid, a garden party that violated lockdown rules and triggered a chorus of calls for his resignation. Hours later, a Manhattan judge rejected a request for the queen’s second son, the prince andrew, for the annulment of the sexual abuse process to which he responds.

On Thursday, the Buckingham Palace announced that will force Andrew to give up his military titles and honorific “His Royal Highness”. “He defends himself in this case as a private citizen,” the palace said in the succinct statement that underlined the purpose of the prince’s exile from royal life.

While these cases deal with sharply different themes, both present privileged middle-aged men under attack for their behavior, raising age-old questions of class, titles, and inequalities.

“Boris Johnson and Prince Andrew,” tweeted Alastair Campbell, who served as the former prime minister’s head of communications. Tony Blair. “What a beautiful picture the world is getting of the Global UK.”

Campbell participated in an episode, now celebrated, in which a more stable government helped the crumbling monarchy: in 1997, he and Blair, a popular Labor leader anointed by a landslide victory in recent elections, persuaded the Queen to express a more empathetic tone. when reacting to the death of Princess Diana in a car accident. This dissolved a rising tide of resentment against the monarch. “Usually,” Campbell said, “they avoid crises at the same time.”

Commentators jokingly said the legal ruling against Andrew, 61, helped Johnson, 57, because it diverted attention from the prime minister’s House of Commons interrogation, in which opposition lawmakers accused him of lying and demanded your resignation. But both men are at the mercy of forces that are largely beyond their control.

Investigation

Johnson urged lawmakers to delay his trial to await the results of an internal investigation into the Downing Street parties by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray. If she determines that Johnson has misled Parliament with his statements, it will surely cost him the job.

Andrew, in failing to get the charge brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of raping her when she was still a teenager, dismissed, faces the prospect of damning revelations. She claims she was trafficked to Andrew by a friend of his, the financier convicted of pedophilia by the Justice Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in prison in August 2019. Andrew categorically denies the allegation and claims to have no recollection of any encounters with Giuffre.

What the two cases have in common, critics say, is the absence of admissions of responsibility by the main actors.

Johnson, in apologizing for the party, acknowledged the anger people must feel “when they think that, in Downing Street itself, rules are not followed by the people who make them.” But the prime minister insisted he regarded the meeting as a “work event” — in which he stayed for just 25 minutes — an alibi that places the blame on the subordinates who organized the meeting.

Andrew has not commented on his court setback. But he and his lawyers maneuvered to avoid facing Giuffre’s charges in a trial. The prince strove not to be subpoenaed with legal documents in the UK. His lawyers have tried to dismiss the case based on jurisdictional claims and, more recently, on the basis of the agreement between Giuffre and Epstein.

With so much at stake, especially in the year the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne, royal watchers speculate that Andrew will have to pursue his own deal with Giuffre. British newspapers already ask who will pay for the compensation and with what money.

Buckingham Palace’s announcement that it will strip Andrew of his military titles and the honorific “His Royal Highness” suggests that there is no way to restore his image. This is the kind of relentless action that Conservative Party lawmakers have not taken against Johnson, despite their frustration with him.

As a constitutional monarch, the queen will avoid becoming involved in any question concerning Johnson’s political future — or politics in general. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have influence. Legal experts say the monarchy, because of its longevity and constancy, is capable of exerting a moderating effect on the most extreme forces in politics.

“The monarchy acts as a ‘balancer’ in the sense of being an institution that, when political actors steer the ship of state too far in any direction, they are able to bring it back on track,” said Harold. Hongju Koh, an American academic who serves as a visiting professor at the University of Oxford this year.

It is a delicate balance. In late 2019, Johnson came under fire for asking the Queen to suspend Parliament, a move the British Supreme Court later ruled illegal because it was designed to silence debate over the prime minister’s plans to withdraw the country from the European Union. .

Unlike April 2020, when the queen sent the ailing Johnson her best wishes, the monarch will almost certainly remain silent about the prime minister’s current affliction. Above all, Elisabeth’s disciplined adherence to the rules of social distancing — expressed movingly in her lonely cry during her husband’s funeral, the prince philip — is a vivid contrast to Johnson’s after-hours social activities.

For Johnson, the clandestine parties are so damaging because they provoke a degree of public outrage that other scandals, such as his costly renovation of his Downing Street apartment or his defense of an ethically challenged lawmaker, fail to provoke. The feeling of two weights and two measures, once it sticks, it’s hard to unstick.

“Most people are not interested in politics, so many topics that excite political commentators do not resonate with each other. But in this case, things are different,” said Vernon Bogdanor, professor of public management at King’s College London. “There were many people who were not able to see elderly, sick or dying relatives during this period,” he said. “They will tell everyone about it.” / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO