Most detailed 3D map of the Universe created for the 1st time (VIDEO)

Most detailed 3D map of the Universe created for the 1st time (VIDEO)

DESI is a scientific research instrument for performing astronomical studies of distant galaxies. In just seven months of mission, DESI created a 3D image of the galaxy that surrounds the Earth shortly after cataloging and mapping more than 7.5 million galaxies, adding each month more than a million new galaxies. The survey is expected to be completed in 2026 and it is estimated that DESI will map more than 35 million galaxies, which will provide astronomers with a large library of data. Astrophysicist Julien Guy, Laboratory Lawrence Berkeley National in California, explained that DESI mapped thanks to its five thousand optical fibers, each one individually controlled and positioned by a small robot. a human hair, and then capture flashes of light as they filter down to Earth from the cosmos, form a network that records the color spectrum images of millions of galaxies. s, covering more than a third of the entire sky. In addition, DESI mapped structures can be reverse engineered to see the initial formation where they started. The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) is creating the largest 3D map in the world. cosmos. DESI’s main goal is to reveal more information about dark energy, which is believed to make up 70% of the Universe, as well as accelerate its expansion. This dark energy could drive galaxies to infinite expansion, causing them to collapse in on themselves. same or something in between. Astronomers are confident that DESI can detect “much fainter, much redder objects” as they are finding a multitude of exotic systems, including large samples of rare objects.

