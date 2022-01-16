Most of those admitted to hospitals in Manaus are unvaccinated against Covid-19

Manaus/AM – Manaus registered until this Friday (14th) about 227 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, of which 182 were in clinical beds (18 in the private network and 164 in the public network), 39 in ICU (5 in the private network and 34 in the public network) and 6 in the red room.

The vaccination status of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 indicates that, of the 182 patients hospitalized in clinical beds, 106 are not vaccinated, 19 have the first dose, 49 have both doses and 8 have a booster dose; of the 39 patients in the ICU, 22 are not vaccinated, 2 have the first dose, 13 have both doses and 2 have a booster dose, according to data released by the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM).

There are still 9 other hospitalized patients considered suspicious and awaiting confirmation of the diagnosis. Of these, 8 are in clinical beds (6 in the private network and 2 in the public network), 1 is in the ICU in the public network.

The survey also shows that there are 47 other patients hospitalized in clinical beds with Covid-19, in the public health network in the interior of the state, as informed by the Amazonas State Health Department (SES-AM).