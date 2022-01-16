MotoGP star says he infected himself with Covid intentionally | More Sports

Playback / Instagram Marco Melandri

The former Italian MotoGP rider Marco Melandri

admitted to having contracted the new coronavirus on purpose to be “within the rules” without having to be vaccinated.

In an interview with the MOW website, Melandri said that he needed to work and that the vaccine was not a “valid alternative” – ​​in Italy, only cured of the Covid

for less than six months or vaccinated against the disease can enter places such as restaurants, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, sporting events and public transport.

“I caught the virus because I tried to catch it and, unlike many vaccinated people, I had a tremendous amount of work to get infected. I did it on purpose so I could be within the rules for at least a few months”, said the former MotoGP rider.

Then, when asked if it wouldn’t be simpler to get vaccinated, Melandri appealed to fake news. “Until proven otherwise, this remains an experimental vaccine and with a different mechanism compared to all vaccines in the past, linked to mRNA. Those who get sick are much safer afterwards. I tested positive without even realizing I had something “, he said.

Italy has already approved four vaccines against Covid, two of which – Pfizer and Moderna – use messenger RNA (mRNA), which is nothing more than a synthetic genetic sequence that instructs human cells to produce the spike protein, a species of crown. of thorns covering the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Upon realizing the presence of this protein in the body, the immune system manufactures the antibodies that will later serve to prevent the manifestation of Covid-19. Contrary to what the antivax usually divulge, mRNA does not alter human DNA.

In addition, two other vaccines in use in Italy – AstraZeneca and Janssen – use a more traditional method: inactivated adenoviruses with genetic sequences that encode the spike protein.

According to Melandri, the authorities are “exploiting this vaccine thing to pit them against each other.” “People are convinced that the problem is caused by those who did not have the injection, which is a very small percentage that certainly cannot influence what is happening”, he declared.

Just over 20% of Italy’s population has no vaccination coverage against Covid, including more than 5 million people aged 12 and over, of which about 2 million are over 50, the age group for which immunization is recommended. mandatory.

A study released this Saturday (15) by the Instituto Superior de Saúde (ISS) shows that the chance of hospitalization of unvaccinated people in ICUs is almost 40 times greater than that of people immunized with the booster dose, while the possibility of death is 30 times bigger.

Now 39 years old, Melandri played nine seasons in MotoGP

and was runner-up in 2005, for Honda.