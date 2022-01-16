Motorola Frontier may bring successor to Snapdragon 8, 200 MP camera and surprising charging

Frontier: this is the nickname being given to Motorola’s supposed new high-end smartphone. Expected for the second half of 2022 or, who knows, for the beginning of 2023 – exactly, for a year from now, the flagship should bring many new features compared to what we have on the market today; even compared to other brands! According to rumors pointed out by the German portal TechnikNews, the still unpublished Motorola Frontier should bring with it the also unpublished Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a camera of incredible 200 megapixels and fast charging of 125 Watts!

Marked, supposedly, as a successor to the current Edge X30, which was recently announced in China and should soon hit the international market under another name, the Frontier was seen as the owner of a Qualcomm SM8475 – which is speculated to be the Gen 2, options with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 6.67-inch FullHD+ POLED screen and 144 Hz refresh rate. But the rumors don’t stop there. In addition to the aforementioned specifications, the model should have a 200-megapixel rear main sensor; more precisely, the recently released HP1 (S5KHP1), from Samsung. In addition to it, it should have a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (also from Samsung – S5KJN1SQ03) and a third 12-megapixel sensor from Sony (one of those used in the Sony Xperia 1 III – IMX663). On the front, a single 60-megapixel front camera (OV60A sensor from OmniVision). This one, with the new ‘camera always on’ function announced by Qualcomm along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which continuously monitors the user’s face, but which raises questions about privacy.

In the battery sector, another highlight. In addition to betting on 125W fast charging – a value that is still unheard of in the market, Motorola would have plans to implement 50W wireless charging. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the values, the fastest recharge available at the moment is that of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which has 120W. The current version of TurboPower, which makes fast charging of most Motorola smartphones today, brings 33W; lower value than what you want with wireless charging on the Frontier.





