Motorola’s Powerful Smartphone Is On Amazing Offer – All in Technology

Motorola launched the Edge 20 series in 2021 to appeal to various types of audiences. One of the models, the Edge 20 Pro, brings state-of-the-art features like Snapdragon 870 chipset, 50x zoom camera and glass construction. And today, the model has a special discount for R$ 2879 in cash or R$ 3027 in up to 12 installments.

Talking more about its features, the Edge 20 Pro has 12GB of RAM, enough capacity to keep several apps open without slowdowns. It also has 256GB of internal storage to fit many apps and photos. In addition, the smartphone comes out of the box with Android 11 and has a guaranteed update to the new Android 12.

See too:

Under construction, Motorola took care of it with a 6.7″ OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen has great front-facing and supports 144 Hz refresh rate to increase fluidity. And the 4,500 mAh battery promises to charge quickly with its 33W charging support.

Screen: OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+

OLED 6.7″ Full HD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Internal storage: 256 GB

256 GB Rear camera: 1 08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support)

08 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP (5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom and OIS support) Frontal camera: 32 MP

32 MP Drums: 4,500mAh with 30W fast charging

4,500mAh with 30W fast charging Others: Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner

Ready For desktop mode (wired and wireless), 5G, IP52 certification, side fingerprint scanner Operational system: Android 11

In a special promotion for R$ 2879 in cash, the Edge 20 Pro is a great investment in Brazil: