My portfolio is more concentrated in BTC, ETH and DOT, says analyst who hit Bitcoin high

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been recording highs and increasingly lows at the beginning of 2022, but although the value of the main cryptocurrency on the market is not in an upward spiral at the moment this has not discouraged crypto market analysts who believe in a recovery and an escalation towards US$ 100,000.

One of these analysts is the Brazilian Tasso Lago, manager of private funds in cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move, who considers, however, that in the short term BTC faces difficulties and there is support in the US$ 40-42 thousand zone.

“Later we have another support at $35k and an important zone at $30k. The short-term graphical part is not cool, as we are below averages, which gives us a bearish bias. However, the onchain data ( data from glassnode) gives us a stronger view of the fundamentals, which makes us believe that we have not entered a bear market until then,” he says.

The analyst was accurate last year when, in the middle of the year, when BTC was suffering a sharp drop, he pondered that the merchant’s main cryptocurrency would recover its value and reach a new all-time high. motivated by the optimism of the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which occurred shortly afters.

Now Lago points out that with a bearish bias in the short term, now is not the time to sell but to buy BTC at good prices.

“Therefore, our strategy has been to take advantage and buy at good prices. The ideal is not to open new positions for short trades, as the market has been falling in recent days, and to adopt the strategy of buying the main currencies in the market at good prices” , points.

He justifies his position by pointing out that the dominance of Bitcoin (BTC.D) is with a bullish bias and he points out that with this the Bitcoin could ride the next wave that would take it to $100K (or more).

With this, there would be a greater increase in the dominance of BTC over the crypto market. and an increase in dominance would cause greater suffering for altcoins.

“That’s why over the weeks/months I’ve been stressing that my portfolio is more concentrated in BTC, ETH and DOT”, he highlights.

BTC, ETH and DOT

The analyst also highlights that Bitcoin’s biggest barrier at the moment, to start an upward movement, is in the range of $ 48-50 thousand and that there is no deadline for the largest cryptocurrency on the market to break through these resistances.

“So how long will it take to break through that barrier? We don’t know. If it drops further, keep in mind the highlighted supports which are the best buying zones,” he said.

With regard to Ethereum (ETH) he also highlights that the leading platform in smart contracts has a negative bias scenario in the chart. But extremely positive on fundamentals (EIP 1559 update) + ETH 2.0 evolving.

“Any drop translates into opportunity, ETH continues with the best market fundamentals. ETH’s main support zones – 2700 to 2800 then 2000 to 2100. Stronger and crucial zone 1500-1700 usd”, he highlights.

In the case of Polkadot (DOT), the analyst points out that the cryptocurrency does not have a different graphical configuration than BTC and ETH and, therefore, displays a bearish graph due to being below the averages setup. However, he points out that the DOT’s medium and long-term fundamentals are very strong and a recovery is likely to occur soon.

“Important support zones: now 23 to 25; 17 to 20 and $12-13. I don’t really believe in more extreme drops in the market, but if BTC is going to hit 30k usd, just account for another 20-30% drop for altcoins. DOT included”, he analyzes.

Opportunity to buy in Litentry and Clover Finance

In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot, the Brazilian analyst also points out opportunities in Litentry (LIT) and Clover Finance (CLV), cryptocurrencies that are linked to the smart contract ecosystem and scalability solutions.

“These are good positions and good projects, patience”, he points out.

He points out that, like Polkadot, the entire ecosystem around the crypto asset tends to appreciate when the DOT recovers its bullish potential once the market gains more steam.

“LIT is a trade that we have open, based on the theory that the entire DOT ecosystem will appreciate due to Parachain Auctions and strengthening the ecosystem consistently. As well as the appreciation of the DOT Capitalization (more money being contributed)”, he said.

The analyst points out that he believed in a more positive year-end, but Inflation out of control in the US and the new variants of COVID shook the market.

“LIT follows on a chart that we can only consider the U$2 region as an important support. For those who are already in the position, it is necessary to make an average price in the region. For those who are not in the position, the trade is still valid and with an upward bias. a short trade, since the market does not have VOLUME to give volatility to the market and make our trades find our dear targets”, he highlights.

Finally, the analyst points out that they have open positions at Clover Finance, which is also connected to the DOT ecosystem.

“CLV is the last open position and is also available for DOT parachain auctions and so it follows my thesis. As it has already fluctuated 50% from the point of purchase, the average price at that point is valid and let it roll. Strong project within the DOT ecosystem”, he concludes.

