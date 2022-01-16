Naiara Azevedo’s team lets Marília’s family decide on music

After Marília Mendonça’s brother and mother criticized the idea of ​​Naiara Azevedo releasing a duet with Marília Mendonça, recorded before the tragedy that took the life of the sertanejo icon, the team of the participant of BBB22 (Big Brother Brasil) issued, exclusively, this Sunday (16/1), an official note to the LeoDias column. In it, they claim that the final decision will be in the hands of the singer’s family.

Read the full note: “Naiara Azevedo’s team has all admiration and respect for Marília Mendonça and her family and understands all the delicacy of the situation. The process of recording the song 50 percent was done through the two artists. For the release, a bureaucracy on the part of the record company is necessary – which is common with any recorded feat”.

“The authorization for the participation of the artists came only in the first half of 2021 and the release of the release, for the beginning of the year 2022. With the invitation for Naiara to participate in the most visible reality show in Brazil, a career strategy was designed for the singer and a DVD was recorded, which everyone knows how important it is for an artist. In this project, the track in question was included, a very special song for Naiara, and Marília’s participation was maintained through the images of the video clip already recorded, as a form of affection and admiration”, continues the statement.

The 50 Reais singer’s team ended the official statement reiterating that the recording was made within the legal procedures, but that out of respect for Marília’s family, and if it is their will not to want such a release, the song 50 percent will not be launched.

