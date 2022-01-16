Netflix Launches This Week (Jan 14-Jan 20): Conjuring Director Produces Series That Promises to Take Your Sleep

Journalist who loves good stories and combines a passion for cinema and TV with communication to delve even more into the universes and characters that already make your eyes shine. Popcorn, thrillers, drama and a dash of reality are the perfect recipe for every day.

Movies and series coming to Netflix this week: new romantic comedy and thriller series are highlights.

The month of January is full of premieres and long-awaited returns from Netflix, which began with the success of Rebel, already renewed for a second season. Between today and next Thursday (20), more unpublished titles arrive on streaming to increase the list of romantic comedies in the Netflix catalog and to guarantee the marathon of those who are fans of reality shows.

File 81: New Thriller Series on Netflix





For those who enjoy Netflix’s thriller series, File 81 is the new bet to marathon. The plot follows an archivist who is hired to restore an old collection of videos that were damaged and to recover a documentary about a cult that is in them. The work leaves the protagonist obsessed not only with the story, but with discovering what happened to the documentary filmmaker, who left some suspicious records in her film. The series is produced by James Wan, director of Saw and The Conjuring.

Royal Treatment: Romantic Comedy with the Aladdin Actor





Izzy (Laura Marano, The Perfect Date) is a talented young hairdresser full of personality, who wins the chance to work on a prince’s wedding, but everything starts to spiral out of control when a new feeling arises between them. In the feature, Izzy’s love interest is played by Meena Massoud, the Aladdin in the live-action version of the Disney classic, which will get a sequel.

New season of Playing with Fire





After the Brazilian edition that hit Netflix, Brincando com Fogo returns for season 3 of the original version. In this reality, a group of young people compete for a prize of 100 thousand dollars, but to pocket the money, they need to abstain from any sexual contact. A mission that has already proved to be almost impossible for the participants of previous editions.

