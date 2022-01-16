New Dualsense colors now available • Eurogamer.pt

Starting today, you can buy the Dualsense controller for PlayStation 5 in new colors.

After the original white, stores received Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, but now there are more alternative colors for the controller of Sony’s latest console.

Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink are the new colors for the DualSense and just like the ones that were already available, matching PS5 faceplates will soon be released.

As revealed by Sony, “Starlight Blue is inspired by the radiant glow of stars that illuminate the cosmos.”

“With the DualSense Galactic Purple, you’ll be able to chart your route to astronomical adventures on your PS5 console with this stylish purple controller that’s the perfect companion for exploring new gaming universes. Plus, the DualSense Nova Pink controller design, in an incredibly pink intense, reflects the colossal power of supernovae.

As mentioned, the new Dualsense colors are now available and on January 21st the first alternative colors for the faceplate arrive.