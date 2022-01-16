New open beds for covid-19 fill up in 48 hours, says FMS

Photo: Cidadeverde.com file

All 31 clinical beds and 15 Intensive Care Units (ICU) for covid-19 at Hospital do Monte Castelo, in the south of Teresina, are occupied. The information was confirmed by the president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), Gilberto Albuquerque. According to him, with the opening of new beds and the growing demand, the vacancies were filled in two days.

Given the increase in hospitalizations and the outbreak of flu syndrome in the city, FMS has been expanding the hospital structure of the reference hospital in the treatment of covid-19 in the capital, which also receives patients transferred from other units. “We opened five ICU beds, and they are all already occupied. Slight squats”, said the manager.

The expectation is that another five ICU vacancies will be made available at Hospital do Monte Castelo until next Monday (17) to reinforce care for patients with flu syndromes, severe acute respiratory syndromes and covid. According to Albuquerque, the expansion of the structure concerns the planning discussed since December 2021.

“This year is not just covid. This flu syndrome that has now arrived, due to H3N2, has been violent, leading to the hospitalization of many people. Many had chronic diseases, caught this flu and unbalanced it as a whole, because they need hospitalization, including ICU […] according to the greater demand, we will make beds, staff available and open more service hours, as we are living a period of difficulties”, pointed out the president of FMS.

With the changes, the cardiology and nephrology services of the unit were temporarily transferred to the Hospital do Dirceu, in the Southeast area of ​​the capital. “We did the study at the hospital that already had these specialties and a whole team to give the same assistance that these patients received at the Monte Castelo hospital”, explains Fátima Garcêz, director of specialized care at the folder.

Until this Friday (14th) Piauí had the lowest number of ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, 139 in total considering both the public and private networks, down from the 148 there were in March 2020. According to data from State Department of Health (Sesapi), the current occupancy rate of these ICU beds is 65% across the state.

infected professionals

In addition to the growth in hospitalizations for covid and flu syndromes in the municipal network, Gilberto Albuquerque also mentions that many health servers are needing to get away from activities because of the covid infection. According to the manager, this is another factor that compromises coping with the disease in the capital.

“In a single hospital, yesterday we had 80 medical certificates. It’s an overwhelming thing, it’s advancing very fast and getting a lot of people, including us, health professionals. We are affected and we have no way of replacing specialized and trained health servers so quickly”, concluded the doctor, reinforcing that the population maintains all preventive care to avoid infection and transmission of the virus.

Breno Moreno

