New reserve opens in the Galapagos establishing the largest marine protected area

Ecuador on Friday inaugurated a large reserve around the Galapagos Islands, in a ceremony attended by international leaders who support another step towards the establishment of the largest marine protected area on the planet.

The ceremony took place on water, aboard the Sierra Negra ship moored in the bay of Puerto Ayora, on the island of Santa Cruz, and was attended by Colombian President Iván Duque, former US President Bill Clinton, and delegations high-level programs from Costa Rica and Panama, among others.

“A protected ocean will allow us to protect ourselves from climate change”, stressed the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, quoted by the EFE agency.

The Ecuadorian head of state signed a decree formalizing the creation of this new reserve, which includes 60,000 square kilometers, which will be added to the already existing protected areas of 138,000 square kilometers.

“We may be a small territory and our environmental footprint may be insignificant compared to that of richer countries, but the planet is also ours and today [sexta-feira], faced with the challenge of protecting it, we are getting bigger”, maintained Lasso, who with the decree established the marine reserve entitled Brotherhood.

For the government of Ecuador, this decision, announced in November during the United Nations climate conference (COP26), is “a milestone” that is part of the “biggest debt-for-conservation exchange made in the world”.

This new reserve will establish a maritime corridor between the Galapagos and Cocos Island, in Costa Rica, known as ‘migravía’, as it is the gateway to dozens of protected species.

At COP26, the presidents of Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia signed an agreement to protect this corridor and made progress in establishing an area of ​​tens of thousands of square kilometers to conserve unique species in the eastern tropical Pacific.

“For us, having made this declaration sent a message to the world – the largest marine protected area on the planet”, said the President of Colombia, Iván Duque.

The Colombian leader recalled that protecting marine areas does not only involve ensuring that they are not subject to exploitation, but “ensuring the survival of more than 40% of marine species worldwide”.

The agreement reached between the four tropical Pacific countries seeks sustainable management of the Cocos Islands (Costa Rica), Galápagos (Ecuador), Malpelo (Colombia) and Coiba (Panama) to conserve that maritime corridor that flows between them, considered one of the has the greatest biodiversity in the world.

The reserve designed around the Ecuadorian islands, declared a natural heritage site by UNESCO in 1978, will also help to limit indiscriminate fishing in this area of ​​the tropical Pacific, inhabited by 95% of unique species.

This protected area will have 30,000 kilometers of no-fishing zone located in Serra dos Cocos and 30,000 kilometers of no-fishing zone located next to the marine reserve in the northwest and will also serve as a living laboratory for the development of scientific research.