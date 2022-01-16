New rules for the use of FGTS are released by Caixa

New rules on the use of the value of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) allow the use of the value for investment in real estate funds. It is now possible to apply a balance of 50% of the FGTS in FMP quotas.

The procedure can be carried out individually or through investment clubs, which need to be qualified under the administration of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

It is important to say that this new function is valid for the National Privatization Program and state projects that work in a very similar way to those approved by the Investment Partnership Program Council.

How will the new rules work?

The registration of FMP managing institutions will be done by Caixa.

The worker can invest about 50% of the value of his FGTS in FMP shares, through investment clubs or individually. The redemption of the surrendered amount can be requested one year after the application.

But, if the worker has used the fund to buy a property, the withdrawal can be requested at any time. To find out more information about the balance for the application, just access the FGTS application, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Other ways to access the FGTS

The FGTS can also be requested in specific situations, already established by current legislation. Check out some of them:

In a situation of public calamity;

Anniversary withdrawal (annual withdrawal of part of the fund);

Waiver due to company bankruptcy or force majeure;

Real Estate Financing;

Dismissal without just cause;

Upon retiring;

Consensual dismissal (80% of the fund released);

Unemployed citizen for 3 consecutive years;

Upon completing 70 years;

Bankruptcy of the holder (the loot belongs to the heirs).