Next to Zé Felipe, Simaria appears with provocative clothes and almost shows too much

Top Stories

How to clean a very dirty stove with baking soda? Will be brand new

simaria, of the pair with Simone, appeared alongside Zé Felipe, in Instagram stories this Friday (14), doing the choreography for Tik Tok of the partnership between the girls and the husband of virginia Fonseca with the name ”Vontade de Apertar”. In the music video, other influencers were invited.

However, what caught the attention of netizens the most was the look chosen by the brunette. Wearing a short skirt that almost showed her parts, and a white top, Simaria caught the eye and broke the web.

Also check: Netizens criticize BBB 22’s Slovenia and shoot “Juliette 2.0”

Single, Simaria reveals that she receives messages from celebrities and shoots “I’m out”

Free, light and loose since ending her 14-year relationship with Vicente Escrig, in August of last year, Simaria revealed that she is still receiving directs on Instagram with messages from other famous people.

”Every now and then I get some directs on Instagram from famous people who say ‘no shame’, ‘no future’. I’m out”, she said. The brunette also stated that the songs do not usually come in person.

“I think Simone and I built a history in these years of career that people have respect for us. For the guy to get to me he has to be ‘peroba’ really”, I say. “I think we made it very clear to people, how serious we were, from family”, said then.

5 months ago, Simaria announced, through an Instagram post, her separation from Vicente after 14 years together. Even with the insistence of her fans, the brunette revealed that she is “running away” from a man and does not think about getting involved with someone anytime soon.

“My loves, good afternoon! Before the news gets out, I’ll tell you myself! I inform everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a well thought out decision, very clearly. We had beautiful moments together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest riches. I pray to God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves,” she wrote in the post.

You might like: Gabi Martins is criticized for not knowing how to samba when presented as a samba school muse