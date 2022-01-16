Neymar posts photo with Bruna Biancardi and reinforces rumors about romance

PSG striker Neymar moved – and a lot – his social networks with a photo in which he seems quite comfortable next to Bruna Biancardi, pointed out as the player’s new affair. In the image, the businesswoman and digital influencer has her face glued to the athlete, who makes a face, showing happiness.

The photo, published by Neymar in his stories, only reinforces the rumors of a romance between the striker and the influencer, which began in the second half of 2021.

Before that, the player published a series of videos from the stands of the Parc des Princes stadium, from where he followed PSG’s 2-0 victory over Stade Brestois, in the French Championship, yesterday (15).

Neymar has not played since November 28, when he suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle. The return to training is scheduled for the last week of January.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi

The striker has appeared alongside Bruna Biancardi at parties and tours in Europe. In addition, the shirt 10 of the Brazilian team has already appeared alongside the businesswoman on a yacht, at a Halloween party, and at Christmas – with Neymar’s family.

However, on December 15, Bruna Biancardi denied that she has an open relationship with the player and said she was single.